College Notebook

UNC’s Hayley Carter repeats as ACC Player of the Year
North Carolina’s Hayley Carter has repeated as the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Year and headlines the 2017 All-ACC Team announced on Thursday.
Tar Heels teammate, and one of Carter’s doubles partner, Sara Daavettila, was named the Freshman of the Year.
Sophomore Jessie Aney joins Carter and Daavettila on the All-ACC First Team, while freshman Alexa Graham earned a place on the all-conference third team.
Carter, ranked No. 2 nationally in singles, etched herself in the ACC record books further this season when she became the all-time leader in career singles wins with 163 (and counting) — surpassing Duke’s Vanessa Webb’s (161) record which stood since 1999.
Daavettila, who hails from Williamston, Michigan, is only the second Tar Heel to garner Freshman of the Year accolades, with Carter being the first in 2014. She is currently ranked No. 15 in the Oracle/ITA rankings and is 38-7 in singles play. With Carter, the pair are a perfect 10-0 on the season and are ranked No. 26 in the most recent poll.
Top seed and fifth-ranked North Carolina (27-2) opens its defense of the 2016 ACC Championship on Friday in a quarterfinal match against either eighth seed Virginia or ninth seed Florida State in Rome, Georgia at 1 p.m.
N.C. State: For the first time in program history, two from the women’s tennis team have been named to the All-ACC team. Martina Frantova has been named to the All-ACC Second Team while Anna Rogers has been named to the the All-ACC Third Team.
Wake Forest: Senior Kimmy Guerin has been named second-team All-ACC, the league office announced Thursday. The honor, the third in Guerin’s career, was voted on by the league’s 15 coaches.
Duke: Following one of the best ACC regular seasons in program history, freshman Meible Chiand and junior Samantha Harris were name first-team All-ACC while senior Chalena Scholl was a second-team All-ACC honoree, according to an announcement by the conference office on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils earned the second seed for the ACC tournament and will play the winner of the No. 7 seed Clemson versus No. 10 seed Notre Dame at 4 p.m. Friday.
Shaw: The women’s tennis team has been chosen as the No. 7 seed in the Atlantic Region as the NCAA announced its field of 48 teams for the Division II championships Tuesday. The Bears will face No. 2 seed Mercyhurst in the opening round hosted by the Lakers on Monday. Times are to be determined.
Men’s Tennis
Duke: Sophomore Ryan Dickerson clinched his team-leading fifth match of the season and senior TJ Pura won his ninth straight match to lead the No. 34 Blue Devils back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Miami 4-1 in the second round of the ACC championship at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. With the clincher, Dickerson extends his winning streak to seven consecutive matches and remains perfect on court six this year with a 10-0 ledger.
N.C. State/Wake Forest: Trailing 3-2 late in the match, the Wolfpack collected crucial singles victories from Igor Saveljic (6-2, 2-6, 6-4) and Alexis Galarneau (6-7, 6-2, 6-3) to earn a 4-3 victory and a Friday quarterfinal match against No. 1 Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons look to defend their title from a season ago.
Women’s Lacrosse
Campbell: The Camels earned a program-record six All-Big South Conference selections as announced by the league Thursday. Kayla Reilly, Melissa Placek and Merredith Bechler headline the group as first team honorees, Mackenzie Koeller was named the Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Erin O’Hara and Megan Reilly were both second team honorees while Koeller picked up an honorable mention selection and was named to the all-academic team.
Duke/UNC: The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels by an 18-6 margin in the ACC tournament quarterfinals Thursday at Sports Backers Stadium. Duke concluded the season at 8-9, while North Carolina improved to 14-2 and advanced to Friday’s semifinals. The Heels move on to Friday’s 5 p.m. semifinal match against the winner of Thursday’s second game between fourth-seeded Notre Dame and fifth-seeded Boston College.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: Jack Bruckner, Danny Fowler, Kyle Rowe and Cade Van Raaphorst each earned their first All-ACC recognition, while Justin Guterding brings home All-ACC recognition for the second consecutive year. In addition, the Blue Devils are 11-3 overall and the No. 2 seed in the ACC championship and will face No. 3 seed Notre Dame Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Baseball
ECU: Senior pitcher Evan Kruczynski has been named one of 10 finalists for the 2017 Senior CLASS Award in college baseball. Kruczynski, who sports a 3.23 cumulative GPA in recreation and park management, is a two-time American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team selection and a four-time ECU Directors of Athletics Honor Roll member.
St. Augustine’s: The team will host Winston-Salem State in a CIAA doubleheader at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary. Starting times are noon and 2 p.m. The doubleheader was originally scheduled Sunday but was postponed due to inclement weather.
Elon: With only three conference series remaining, the team will battle for a spot near the top of the CAA standings with a three-game series at College of Charleston this weekend. The set will get underway at Patriots Point on Friday with a 6 p.m. first pitch. The two are then scheduled to meet at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
NCCU: The Eagles scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning to vault its way to a win over defending MEAC Northern Division champion Norfolk State, 8-4 on Wednesday at the Durham Athletic Park. The team returns to Southern Division play this weekend against Savannah State on Saturday and Sunday.
Duke: The team hits the road for a three-game ACC series at Notre Dame Friday-Sunday. The Blue Devils (22-21, 8-13 ACC) and the Irish (20-22, 8-13 ACC) sit in a five-way tie for eighth in the league standings entering the weekend.
N.C. State/ECU: The pitching trio of Sean Adler, Joe O’Donnell and Austin Staley helped N.C. State (22-20) to a 6-0 shutout win over East Carolina Wednesday night at Clark-LeClair Stadium. ECU (22-20) will welcome ACC foe Tulane for a three-game league series starting Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The Wolfpack will host Virginia Tech for the first time since 2013. Friday’s game is set for 6:30 p.m. at Doak Field.
Track and Field
St. Augustine’s: Olympian Tia-Adana Belle began the Penn Relays by winning the women’s 400-meter hurdles in the fifth-fastest time in NCAA Division II history at Franklin Field. Her season-best time of 56.26 is the 15th fastest in the world this year. She also helped the Falcons advance to the collegiate final of the women’s 4x100-meter relay (45.96).
Women’s Golf
Campbell: For the 20th time in 25 years, the Camels are heading to postseason play in women’s golf. The Big South Conference champions received an automatic berth to play May 8-10 in the NCAA Regional at Albuquerque, N.M. The team is ranked No. 48 nationally in this week’s Golfstat rating and No. 51 in the Golfweek/Sagarin listing.
Duke: The eighth-ranked Blue Devils received its 25th consecutive bid to participate in NCAA Regional action Thursday as they were seeded No. 3 in the Albuquerque Regional and will next travel to Albuquerque, N.M. to play for an invitation to the NCAA championship. The regional will be played at The Championship Golf Course at the University of New Mexico.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons were selected to the NCAA Athens Regional as the fields of the four NCAA regionals were announced Thursday. They will be the No. 6 seed in Athens, as action will take place May 8-10 at the University of Georgia Golf Course.
N.C. State: For the 15th time in 16 seasons, the Wolfpack will compete in NCAA Regional play. The team will be the No. 6 seed in the Albuquerque (N.M.) Regional. The Pack is currently listed at No. 19 in the latest GolfWeek team rankings, and India Clyburn checks in at No. 29 in the latest player rankings.
Softball
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will wrap up its road slate this weekend when it travels to Boston College for a three-game series. The teams will open the series Friday at 4 p.m., and play single games Saturday and Sunday at 1 and noon at Shea Field in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The Wolfpack enters the weekend with a 16-32 (9-9 ACC) record, and the Eagles are 27-18 (11-6 ACC) this season.
Men’s Basketball
Duke: Luke Kennard and Jayson Tatum were named co-recipients of the 2017 Swett-Baylin Most Valuable Player Award at the Duke men’s basketball program’s annual banquet and awards ceremony, held Thursday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Women’s Basketball
N.C. State: Incoming freshmen Kayla Jones and Kai Crutchfield of the Wolfpack were named to the 2016-17 All-USA North Carolina Girls Basketball Team on Thursday. Jones (first team) and Crutchfield (second team) signed National Letters of Intent in November 2016 and will suit up for the Wolfpack beginning with the upcoming 2017-18 season.
Football
Elon: The Phoenix has announced the addition of defensive back and kick returner Tyler Campbell who has transferred to the program from Army West Point. Campbell will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and can play in 2017.
Rowing
Duke: The Blue Devils end their regular season this weekend in Bloomington, Ind., for the Dale England Cup Regatta at Lake Lemon. Session one will take place Friday while the second segment will begin Saturday.
From news releases
