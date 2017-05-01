College Notebook

Raby named Rookie of the Week
N.C. Central freshman Jake Raby has been named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Baseball Rookie of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced Monday.
Raby was first named MEAC Co-Rookie of the Week on March 27.
Raby batted .375 in five games against N.C. State, Norfolk State and Savannah State and drove in a team-high five RBI with two doubles. He picked up a joint team-most six hits, including a 3-for-4 effort against SSU.
Raby is batting .308 with 27 RBI and is slugging .446 with 12 doubles. He is the second Eagle to receive two weekly awards this year, after Carter Williams was named both MEAC Rookie and Player of the Week. This is the sixth total weekly award for the Eagles, now with four MEAC Rookie of the Week awards and two Player of the Week awards.
The Eagles will finish their MEAC Southern Division schedule Saturday and Sunday with a three-game series at Florida A&M.
ECU: East Carolina senior Eric Tyler has been named the American Athletic Conference Hitter-of-the-Week, according to an announcement by the league office Monday. It is Tyler’s first weekly honor and the third for the Pirates this season after Evan Kruczynski’s (pitcher) and Charlie Yorgen’s (hitter) selections last week.
Mount Olive: The Trojans won the 2017 Conference Carolinas Baseball Championship with a 5-4 victory over Belmont Abbey College on Monday in Elon. The Trojans, after falling in the opening round, won five straight elimination games to win the Trojans’ 14th Conference Carolinas Championship.
N.C. State: After hitting four home runs and recording 13 runs batted in during the week, Joe Dunand has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Co-Player of the Week, the league office said Monday.
St. Augustine’s: On Monday, the Falcons ended the regular season with a 4-2 loss to Chowan University in the completion of a suspended game at Lions Park.
Women’s basketball
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons announced that Ivana Raca has signed a national letter of intent to join the team for the 2017-18 season. Raca, a native of Belgrade, Serbia, becomes the third member of an incoming recruiting class signed by head coach Jen Hoover.
Swimming
Duke: A trio of Blue Devil swimmers has been selected to represent the United States at the 20th World Maccabiah Games, slated for July 4-18 in Israel. Junior Leah Goldman, sophomore Judd Howard and freshman Noah Stevens will join over 1,100 athletes on the Maccabi USA team at this summer’s event, which features 10,000 Jewish athletes from 80 countries participating in 43 sports.
Women’s tennis
Shaw: The Bears fell to Mercyhurst 6-0 in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Tennis Tournament on Monday at the Pennbriar Athletic Club. This contest marked the seventh time Shaw has made an appearance in the tournament in program history.
Mount Olive: The Trojans fell to top-seeded Columbus State University 5-0 in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional No. 1 in Columbus, Georgia.
From news releases
