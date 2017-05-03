College Notebook

Tar Heels’ McCool, Hendrick win ACC honors
North Carolina senior attacker Molly Hendrick was named the ACC Attacker of the Year while fellow Tar Heels junior midfielder Marie McCool is the first ACC Midfielder of the Year.
Hendrick led the ACC with 3.67 goals per game (66 in 18 contests). The Tewaaraton Award nominee and three-time All-ACC selection from Lancaster, Pa., was at her best late in the season, tallying a career-high seven goals versus Duke in the Tar Heels’ regular-season finale, and then matching that total in last Sunday’s win over Syracuse in the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship game. Hendrick added two assists in the win over the Orange for a career-high nine points and was named the tournament MVP. Hendrick also led the ACC in shots (8.2) and the nation in shots on goal per game (6.1).
McCool, a two-time First-Team All-ACC selection, owned 58 points on 42 goals and 16 assists, and ranked in the top 10 among all ACC players in goals per game (2.33) and points per game (3.22). She led North Carolina in caused turnovers with 18 and totaled 30 ground balls on the season. McCool was recently named one of 25 Tewaaraton Award nominees.
Hendrick, McCool and the Tar Heels now await their NCAA championship seeding which will be announced on Sunday.
Baseball
Mount Olive: Zack Mozingo has been named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Southeast Region Player of the Week for games played April 24-30. A senior from Goldsboro, Mozingo went 12-for-26 at the plate with four doubles, four home runs, seven RBIs and 11 runs as the Trojans captured the 2017 Conference Carolinas Baseball Tournament championship. Mozingo also pitched four shutout innings in relief, picking up a win and a save, while allowing just one hit and striking out five. The Trojans ended the regular season with a 47-8 overall record and await seeding in the NCAA Div. II Tournament after earning the conference’s automatic bid.
St. Augustine’s: Six Falcons were selected to the 2017 All-CIAA and All-CIAA Rookie Baseball Teams on Wednesday. Three were named to the first team. They were right-handed pitcher Rickey Rice, outfielder Michael Keels and utility player Hector Pichardo. The second-team selections were first baseman Alexis Garcia and designated player Johnathan Sierra. Pitcher Collin Pippin was named to the all-rookie squad.
Men’s Lacrosse
UNC: Junior attackman Chris Cloutier has been named the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association/BSN Sports National Offensive Player of the Week. Cloutier, a native of Kitchener, Ontario, won this week’s honors after being named the Most Valuable Player of the 2017 ACC Championship last weekend in Durham. Cloutier led the Heels to a win over top-ranked Syracuse 16-15 in the semifinals and sixth-ranked Notre Dame 14-10 in the championship game. Cloutier tallied nine points throughout the ACC Championship this past weekend, scoring three goals and two assists in the win over top ranked Syracuse and three more goals and two assists against Notre Dame.
Softball
St. Augustine’s: The Falcons capped an outstanding regular season on Wednesday by placing seven student-athletes on the 2017 All-CIAA and All-CIAA Softball Rookie Teams. Outfielder Akera McPhaul and utility player Marley Parker were first-team selections and catcher Haili Pettifer made the second team. Pitcher Makayla August, utility player Haley Sessoms and outfielders Tamiera Sanchez and Aquillia Rozier were named to the All-Rookie team.
Football
Wake Forest: Quarterback Kyle Kearns has been dismissed from the team due to a violation of team rules, head coach Dave Clawson announced. Kearns, a redshirt freshman, played in five games in 2016. He started once last year against Clemson and played most of the second half against Temple in the Military Bowl. For the year, Kearns completed 13 of 35 passes for 206 yards.
Men’s Tennis
Duke: Spencer Furman and Nick Stachowiak have been selected to represent the Blue Devils at the 2017 NCAA Doubles Tournament May 24-29 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga. Furman and Stachowiak are one of 32 duos that will participate and one of 20 at-large selections. The two are the first Blue Devils to reach the field since Nicolas Alvarez and Raphael Hemmeler in 2015.
Wake Forest: Three Demon Deacons will compete in the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Singles Championship while one Demon Deacon doubles team earned a bid into the Men’s Doubles Championship, as the NCAA announced the tournament fields Wednesday evening. Petros Chrysochos, Skander Mansouri and Borna Gojo all earned bids into the singles draw while the tandem of Mansouri and Christian Seraphim enter the doubles field.
Women’s Tennis
N.C. State: Martina Frantova and Anna Rogers have been selected for the 2017 NCAA Women’s Tennis Doubles Championships, as announced on Wednesday. The berth represents only the third time a Wolfpack doubles pair has earned a trip to the championships and the first in six years. Frantova and Rogers received an at-large bid and will compete against 32 other doubles teams for an individual championship title.
Duke: Senior Chalena Scholl and freshman Meible Chi have been selected to represent the Blue Devils at the 2017 NCAA Singles Championship May 24-29 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga. The doubles team of Chi and sophomore Kaitlyn McCarthy was named an alternate for the event, as announced by the NCAA Wednesday. Scholl and Chi received at-large bids to compete in the 64-player singles field and will be making their first career appearances in the singles championship.
Wake Forest: For the second consecutive season, senior Kimmy Guerin has been selected to compete in the NCAA Women’s Tennis Singles Championship. A second team All-ACC honoree this season, Guerin earned an at-large bid into 64-player field. Last year, Guerin became the first Demon Deacon since 2011 to appear in the tournament, ultimately falling to Kaitlyn McCarthy of Duke in the opening round.
From news releases
