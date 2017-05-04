College Notebook

UNC’s Blumberg named ACC Freshman of the Year
North Carolina’s William Blumberg has been named the 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Tennis Freshman of the Year and is joined on the All-ACC team by senior Ronnie Schneider and junior Robert Kelly, the league announced on Thursday.
Schneider, from Bloomington, Ind., was named to the All-ACC first team for the fourth year in a row. He is a four-year starter and team captain who is 20-5 this spring (10-4 in ACC dual matches) and has 118 career victories to his credit. He is currently ranked No. 21 in singles.
Kelly, from Chapel Hill, was named to the All-ACC second team after earning third-team honors as a sophomore. He was All-America in doubles last year and this spring is ranked No. 10 nationally in doubles with Blumberg and No. 106 in singles.
In earning the Freshman of the Year honor, Blumberg follows Paul Harsanyi (1994), Bjorn Rencken (1999), Chris Kearney (2007) and Schnur. He also was named first-team All-ACC, one of just two freshmen voted to the nine-member first team. Currently ranked No. 28 in singles, Blumberg is 21-2 in singles play this spring and finished ACC play undefeated at 11-0.
UNC opens NCAA tournament play on May 12, hosting VCU for a first-round match.
Wake Forest: Following the program’s first-ever ACC regular-season title, Petros Chrysochos, Borna Gojo and Skander Mansouri were all named first-team All-ACC while Christian Seraphim was recognized as a third-team All-ACC recipient.
Duke: The team had three players earn All-ACC honors in a vote of the league’s coaches, according to an announcement by the conference office Thursday. Freshman Spencer Furman was a second-team selection while senior TJ Pura and sophomore Catalin Mateas were third team picks.
N.C. State: Alexis Galarneau (second team) and Nick Horton (third team) have been named to the 2017 All-ACC Team, the league office announced Thursday.
Men’s Golf
Wake Forest: Junior golfer Paul McBride was named the ACC Co-Men’s Golfer of the Month for April. The team was also selected to the NCAA Austin Regional as the fields of the six NCAA regionals were announced Thursday. The Demon Deacons will be the No. 2 seed in Austin, as action will take place May 15-17 at the UT Golf Club.
N.C. State: For the ninth time in the last 10 seasons, the Wolfpack is heading to the NCAA Regionals. The Wolfpack will be heading to the University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas, to compete as the No. 6 seed in the 2017 NCAA Regionals from May 15-17.
Duke: The 19th-ranked Blue Devils have secured a bid to its 26th NCAA regional tournament, set to take place in Baton Rouge, LA. The regional will be hosted by Louisiana State University at The University Club GC, scheduled for May 15-17.
Campbell: For the second straight year, the Camels are heading to postseason play. The Big South Conference champion received an automatic berth to play May 15-17 in the NCAA Regional at West Lafayette, Ind.
Baseball
NCCU: Former pitcher Alex Dandridge has signed a professional contract with the Florence Freedom of the Frontier League.
ECU: Seniors Travis Watkins and Charlie Yorgen have been named to the College Sports Information Directors Academic All-District 3 First Team the organization announced Thursday afternoon.
St. Augustine’s: Six student-athletes were selected to the 2017 All-CIAA and All-CIAA Rookie Baseball Teams. Right-handed pitcher Rickey Rice, outfielder Michael Keels and utility player Hector Pichardo were named to the first team. The second-team selections were first baseman Alexis Garcia and designated player Johnathan Sierra. Pitcher/utility player Collin Pippin was named to the all-rookie squad.
N.C. State: The team will take a break from final exams this weekend to host the Delaware Blue Hens in a non-conference series at Doak Field. Friday and Saturday’s contests are slated for 6:30 p.m. and Sunday’s game will begin at 1 p.m. The Wolfpack enters the weekend with a 25-20 overall record, while the Blue Hens head to Raleigh with a 24-18 mark.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons play host to Boston College for a three-game ACC series this weekend. The team is holding its annual Strike Out ALS game on Sunday. The event honors Pete Moffitt, an alum and lifelong Deacons fan who passed away in 2013, as well as Pete Frates, a former BC baseball captain battling ALS who spearheaded the Ice Bucket Challenge, and Chris Combs, a former Wolfpack baseball player and current NCSU staff member also fighting ALS.
Elon: With just six CAA games remaining on the schedule, the Phoenix will travel to New York to take on Hofstra in a three-game conference series this weekend. The set is slated to open with a 3 p.m. game on Friday before continuing on Saturday at 1 p.m. The series finale is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday at Hofstra’s University Field.
Softball
Shaw: Freshman Alex Masnica was named to the 2017 CIAA All-Rookie Team Wednesday.
Campbell: Katie Baker and Amber Schisler have been named to the 2017 CoSIDA Academic All-District team for District 3 as voted on by members of the College Sports Information Directors of America.
St. Augustine’s: Outfielder Akera McPhaul (first team), utility player Marley Parker (first team) and catcher Haili Pettifer (second team) were placed on the 2017 All-CIAA team. Pitcher Makayla August, utility player Haley Sessoms and outfielders Tamiera Sanchez and Aquillia Rozier were named to the All-Rookie team.
Meanwhile, the Falcons rallied late Thursday to top Virginia Union 8-7 in the first round of the CIAA tournament. They later lost 10-0 to Chowan in the winner’s bracket. The Falcons will take on Winston-Salem State in the elimination bracket at 10 a.m. Friday.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will close out its regular season this weekend when it hosts Louisville in a three-game stand at Dail Stadium. The teams will play at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and will meet at noon Sunday in the finale and the program’s senior day. The Wolfpack enters the weekend with a 17-34 (10-11 ACC) record and the Cardinals are 28-18 (11-8 ACC) this season.
Elon: Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, the Phoenix heads to James Madison for a three-game CAA set beginning on Friday with a doubleheader starting at 2:30 p.m and ends on at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Phoenix is two and a half games over Delaware for the final spot of the five-team field for the upcoming CAA tournament.
Track and Field
Elon: The women’s team heads to Newark, Del., this Friday and Saturday for the 2017 CAA Championships held at the Stuart and Suzanne Grant Stadium. The Phoenix will look to three-peat as league champions after successfully defending its CAA title last season.
Shaw: The women’s team will travel to Wingate to participate in the Wingate Invitational on Friday at the Irwin Belk Track and Field Complex.
St. Augustine’s: On Wednesday, All-American Khari Herbert Jr. won the men’s 400-meter dash in a season-best 46.72 seconds in the Liberty Twilight Qualifier outdoor track and field meet at Matthes-Hopkins Track in Lynchburg, Va. Herbert bettered his national fourth-ranked time of 46.80 at the meet.
Women’s Lacrosse
Elon: For the second straight year, Stephanie Asher and Rachel Ramirez represent the Phoenix as first-team All-CAA honorees while both Alexis Zadjura and Sloane Kessler repeated as second-team All-CAA award winners. The program also added Stephanie Thomson to the All-Academic Team. Thomson’s Academic All-Conference recognition marks the second season in a row she’s earned the distinction.
Women’s Basketball
UNC: Signee Janelle Bailey is among 33 of the nation’s top 19-and-unders who have accepted invitations to attend the 2017 USA Basketball Women’s U19 World Cup Team trials May 18-21 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Volleyball
Duke: Coach Jolene Nagel and her staff announced the addition of middle blocker Summer Brown, setter Haley Seyfarth, outside hitter Payton Schwantz and defensive specialist/libero Kincey Smith to the program this upcoming season.
