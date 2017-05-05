College Notebook

Landrus selected to lead NC State gymnastics
Kim Landrus has been selected to lead the N.C. State gymnastics program, Director of Athletics Debbie Yow announced on Friday. Landrus comes to the Wolfpack after 15 years at Illinois, including the last seven as head coach.
As head coach for the past seven seasons, Landrus led the Illini to 11th-place national finishes in 2011, 2013 and 2014, the three highest finishes in school history. She has helped Illinois to 14 consecutive NCAA appearances, overall, including top 25 finishes in each of the last 12 seasons.
In 2015, Landrus was honored as NCAA South Central Regional Head Coach of the Year as Illinois finished as Big Ten runners-up and placed 13th in NCAAs. Her squad has finished third or better at Big Ten Championships in five of the last ten years. She has helped produce 18 All-Americans and 44 All-Big Ten Selections during her Illinois career.
Landrus replaces Mark Stevenson, who retired after leading the gymnastics program for 37 years.
Men’s Golf
ECU: Junior golfer Tim Conover was voted to AAC all-conference team by the league’s nine head coaches. The Holly Springs native was one of 13 players tabbed with the honor.
Women’s Golf
Duke: The seventh-ranked Blue Devils will travel to Albuquerque, N.M., to compete in the 2017 NCAA Albuquerque Regional Monday-Wednesday at the 6,637-yard, par 72 The Championship Course at the University of New Mexico. The team will tee off Monday at 11:09 a.m. (ET) in the first round off No. 1. Tee times for Tuesday and Wednesday will be determined by standings.
Baseball
Elon: Due to rain being in the forecast for the majority of the day, Friday’s series opener against the Hofstra Pride has been postponed. The two will now play a doubleheader on Saturday. Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at noon with game two following approximately 30 minutes later. The finale of the CAA series is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at Hofstra’s University Field.
Campbell: Senior Drew Butler has been named to the 2017 College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District 3 Team. Butler, a senior from Rockingham, owns a .294 average on the season with 43 runs scored and 19 RBIs for the Camels. He leads NCAA Division I in stolen bases with 33 while maintaining a 3.71 GPA in economics.
Meanwhile, the Camels (20-23, 6-9 Big South) jump back into conference play this weekend, traveling to Liberty May 5-7. The series begins Friday at 6 p.m. Saturday will also feature a 6 p.m. first pitch, while Sunday’s finale is set for 2 p.m. in Lynchburg, Va.
St. Augustine’s: On Thursday, No. 4 seed Falcons kept pace with top seed Winston-Salem State, but a late surge by the Rams hurt the Falcons in a 9-3 first-round loss in the CIAA tournament at Virginia State. In addition, the team won its fourth straight CIAA Team Highest Grade Point Average Award in the sport. It earned the award with a 3.12 team GPA.
Softball
St. Augustine’s: On Thursday, the team was honored for its academic success by winning the 2017 CIAA Highest Team Grade Point Average award in the sport. The Falcons won the honor along with Chowan for posting a 3.37 grade point average.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: The No. 6 Blue Devils close the regular season at the Battle at Bethpage against Boston University. The team is 11-4 overall and ranked sixth in the latest national polls and 10th in the most recent RPI. The Division I NCAA selection show will be aired live on ESPNU Sunday night at 9 p.m.
Track and Field
Mount Olive: Freshman Leah Hanle was named the Conference Carolinas 2016-17 Women’s Track Athlete of the Year. UMO swept the 2016-17 Male and Female Field Athletes of the Year honors as senior Nick Greyno and sophomore Hannah Glover earned the awards. Freshman Taylor Moncrief was named Female Freshman of the Year following a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles and earning second team all-conference honors in the triple jump. Director and head Coach Matt van Lierop swept the Conference Carolinas Coach of the Year honors after leading the Trojans to both Conference Carolinas Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Shaw: The team picked up two event victories Friday at the Wingate Invitational meet held at Wingate. Freshman Tiara Derosa won the women’s discus with a throw of 44.72 meters while senior Destinee Williams claimed the 100-meter hurdles event with a time of 14.40 for first place.
From news releases
