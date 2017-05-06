College Notebook

Wake Forest wraps up competition at Tennessee Challenge
With weather conditions deteriorating as the day wore on, the Wake Forest men’s and women’s track and field programs closed out competition at the Tennessee Challenge with six event titles.
The Demon Deacons kicked off their rain-shortened day in the field with the men’s and women’s hammer throw. Charlie Ionata and Kyle Johnson took second and fourth on the men’s side with throws of 64.72m (212’ 4”) and 59.43m (195’ 00”), respectively. Alva Hicks took third on the women’s side with a mark of 52.49m (172’ 2”).
Also in the field, Elijah Shalaway took first in the men’s javelin with a personal-best mark of 59.51m (195’ 3”) while Mitch Earley finished third with a mark of 50.64m (166’ 2”), a personal best.
Max Adams and Casidy Howard capped the throws event in the shot put. Adams took fourth with a mark of 10.08m (33’ 1”) while Howard finished second on the women’s side with a mark of 9.82m (32’ 2.75”).
Amy Collins tied for first in the women’s high jump after clearing the 1.55m (5’ 1”) bar to wrap up the field events for the Deacs.
On the track, Robert Heppenstall took the gold in his first 400m dash of the season with a time of 48.65. Also in the event, Kaleb Bryant took eighth with a time of 52.76 while on the women’s side, Maya Hinton finished fourth with a time of 1:00.53.
Jen Esposito took her fourth event title of the season in the 400m hurdles with a time of 59.73, three seconds faster than the second-place finish. Emma Gallagher finished third in the event with a personal-best time of 1:03.00 while Madeline Ward took sixth with a time of 1:14.17.
Bobby Jacowleff took the event title on the men’s side with a time of 56.96.
Hunter Roberts won the 100m hurdles with a time of 14.04. Collins finished third in the event with a time of 15.37 and Jordan Banks took fourth with a time of 16.45.
The Deacs had a strong showing in the men’s 800m, taking second, third, fourth and seventh in the event. Andrew Fea took second with a time of 1:51.72, a career best, Sebastian Fischbach took third with a career-best time of 1:52.18 and John Archie finished fourth with a career-best time of 1:52.55. Dakota Greenwalt wrapped up the event with a seventh-place finish and a time of 1:55.48, just shy of a personal best.
The Demon Deacons also had a strong showing in the men’s and women’s 1500m. On the women’s side, Beatrice Boylan took second with a time of 4:38.07 while Lara-Ann Schwede finished third with a time of 4:39.10. Jenna Truedson took fifth with her 4:44.42 time and Sarah Fahmy took eighth with a time of 4:54.51. On the men’s side, Alexander Giacco took fourth with a time of 4:00.93, Craig Corti finished sixth at 4:01.40 and Myers McKinney took 13th with a time of 4:19.78.
Up next, the Deacs head to the 2017 ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championship. The three-day event will be May 12-14 in Atlanta,.
From news releases
Comments