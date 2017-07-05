College Notebook

Duke alumna Missy West gets call from Hall of Fame
Missy West, a 2001 Duke graduate and member of the Blue Devils women’s basketball team, was inducted into the National Federation of State High School Associations National High School Hall of Fame over the weekend at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, Rhode Island.
West, a three-sport standout athlete at Franklin Academy who set numerous records in basketball, softball and soccer, was among 11 individuals who were inducted July 2.
In basketball, West averaged 29.0 points per game and was named Miss Basketball in New York as a senior. She scored 2,605 points and helped her team to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Section 10 title. West scored a career-high 53 points in a game during her senior campaign.
West won 64 games as a pitcher in softball, while registering 15 no-hitters and two perfect games, and led her squad to the NYSPHSAA state championship.
On Oct. 7, West will be one of the inaugural 10 members of the newly-formed North Country Hall of Fame.
Women’s Golf
Wake Forest: Demon Deacons junior Jennifer Kupcho was selected to represent the United States Golf Association at the 2017 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship later this month. Kupcho was selected by the USGA to compete July 25-28 at Cutten Fields in Guelph, Ontario.
Duke: The Women’s Golf Coaches Association released the All-American Scholars Wednesday for the 2016-17 campaign with Leona Maguire, Virginia Elena Carta, Lisa Maguire and Sandy Choi receiving accolades.
The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.
Leona Maguire earned honors for the third straight year, after receiving PING Women's Golf Coaches Association and ANNIKA Award National Player of the Year recognition.
Carta, the 2016 NCAA Individual Champion, received the honor for the second consecutive season. She is coming off a year where she totaled a 73.39 stroke average to go along with one top five, two top 10 and six top 20 finishes.
Lisa Maguire received Scholar All-America for the second time in her career and the first time since her freshman campaign. Maguire has appeared in 25 tournaments over the last three seasons. She is a two-time ACC Honor Roll selection and is majoring in psychology.
As a team, Duke won the ACC Championship along with the East Lake Cup and LSU Tiger Golf Classic on the season.
N.C. State: For the third consecutive year rising Wolfpack senior Cecily Overbey was named an All-American Scholar by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Overbey played in seven tournaments and boasted a 76.81 stroke average over 19 rounds. She carded a round of 72 (even) on three separate occasions, and posted her best finish of the season at the Tar Heel Invite where she shot 72-73-76-221 (plus-5) to finish tied for 28th.
She additionally was a member of the squad that won the Lady Puerto Rico Invitational in February – the program’s first win since the 2012-13 season.
Field Hockey
Wake Forest: Demon Deacons coach Jennifer Averill announced on Wednesday the addition of Elisha Evans to the program, bringing the 2017 signing class to four members. She joins the previously announced group of Sam Buzalewski, Alexis Grippo and Anne van Hoof.
Women’s Tennis
Duke: Coach Jamie Ashworth announced on Wednesday the addition of Matt Manasse to the Blue Devils coaching staff. Manasse will serve as an assistant coach for the reigning ACC regular-season co-champions.
Manasse joins the Duke program following two seasons at Oklahoma State. While with the Cowgirls, he helped the program to its most successful campaign as the 2016 squad advanced to the NCAA Team Championship final match.
