NCCU announces inductees for 2017 Hall of Fame class

North Carolina Central announced the names of the eight individuals on Thursday who were selected for induction into the Alex M. Rivera NCCU Athletics Hall of Fame.
Rena Armwood (volleyball/softball), Cheryl Bogues Munn (softball/volleyball), Anthony Cooley (football), William Frizzell (football), Cassie King (basketball), Robert Lawson (photographer), Hakeem Mohammed (track & field) and Davita Watson Morant (volleyball) make up the class of 2017.
Armwood, who lettered in volleyball from 1996-99, and softball in 1999 and 2005-06, played on four CIAA championship teams between the two sports. She was a two-time CIAA All-Tournament selection and the 1999 CIAA Tournament MVP, leading the Lady Eagles to their first volleyball conference championship. On the volleyball court Armwood was the first player in school history to record more than 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in a career. On the softball field she was a 1999 All-CIAA First Team selection and played on three CIAA conference championship teams.
Like Armwood, Bogues Munn was also a two-sport athlete, who lettered in softball (1990-93) and basketball (1991-93). Steals, in either sport, were her claim to fame. In softball she stole 85 bases in 1992, which is still an NCAA Division II single-season record. In 1993 she stole 65 bases without getting caught, which also still stands as a Division II record. For her career she stole 219 bases with a 98.2 percent success rate, second all-time in NCAA Division II career leaders. On the hardwood she led the Lady Eagles in steals for three consecutive seasons and is the school’s all-time leader with 270 career steals. Munn holds the school record for steals in a game with 16 against Bowie State on Jan. 25, 1990.
Cooley was a three-time first-team All-CIAA selection and ranks second at NCCU in career receiving yards (2,879) and seventh in catches (130). Cooley is one of just two players in school history with a 1,000-yard receiving season, which he accomplished in 1990 when he finished with 1,058 yards. After he concluded his career at NCCU, Cooley played professionally in the CFL for two years.
Frizzell was an All-CIAA defensive back in 1983 and his 10 career interceptions ranks 15th in school history. Frizzell went on to play 10 years in the NFL with three different teams.
King is the all-time leading scorer in NCCU women’s basketball history with 2,150 points and the second-leading rebounder (1,076). She became the second player in CIAA history, and 15th in NCAA, to amass more than 2,000 points and 1,000 boards. King, who played from 2003-07, was a three-time All-CIAA pick and led the Eagles to their first league title in 23 years in 2007. She scored a school and conference record 59 points in 2005 versus Bowie State.
Lawson (posthumously) started taking photos for NCCU athletics in 1962, volunteering with the school for 30. Lawson was hired by the school’s public relations office in 1992 before retiring from NCCU in 2012. In 2014, Lawson was presented with the NCCU Athletics Lifetime Achievement Award.
Mohammed was a seven-time NCAA Division II All-American and in 2007 was the Division II 400-meter dash national champion. He was a two-time CIAA champion and six-time All-CIAA pick.
Morant was the 1998 CIAA Volleyball Player of the Year and a three-time All-CIAA First Team selection. She ended her career as the school’s career leader in kills (1,271), blocks (399) and aces (151). Morant broke the school record for single-season kills (368) in 1998 and broke her own record the next season with 441. She also played one season of basketball (1996-97).
The 2017 ceremony will take place on Oct. 14, prior to the Eagles’ home football game against Garner-Webb.
