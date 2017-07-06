College Notebook

Wolfpack’s Wilson garners Freshman All-America honors
N.C. State baseball’s Will Wilson secured his second freshman All-America honor Thursday, as he garnered the accolade from D1Baseball.com. The Wolfpack’s second baseman was tabbed to the second team and was also named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball last month.
Wilson was one of just two Wolfpack players to start all 61 games and one of a few freshmen in the ACC to start all of its team’s games. He started 57 games at second base, two at shortstop and a pair at designated hitter. Wilson finished the year with a .300 batting average to go along with 72 hits, tying with classmate Brad Debo for the second most on the team.
He was also an ACC All-Freshman Team selection and was invited to training camp with USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team this summer.
ECU: Freshman Spencer Brickhouse has been named Second-Team Freshman All-America by D1Baseball.com. Brickhouse, who garnered Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America honors, batted .310 (61-for-197) with 28 RBIs and scored 36 runs.
Miscellaneous
Duke: For the 29th time out of the last 30 years, the university led all ACC schools with 489 selections on the league’s 61st annual Honor Roll released Thursday by Commissioner John Swofford. The Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year. The Blue Devils led all schools with 489 student-athletes recognized.
UNC: A record 385 Tar Heels student-athletes have been named to the 2016-17 ACC Academic Honor Roll. It’s the second year in a row and the fourth time in the past five years that the university has established a new high and the fifth year in a row that more than 300 Tar Heel student-athletes have been honored.
N.C. State: Wolfpack student-athletes earned 232 places on the ACC’s Honor Roll for the 2016-17 academic year..
Wake Forest: A total of 181 Demon Deacons were recognized on the ACC’s Honor Roll.
Women’s Golf
N.C. State: Sarah Bae, who recently completed her eligibility with the Wolfpack, qualified for the United States Women’s Amateur on Thursday. She shot a 1-under 71 to tie for first place with three other competitors, as the top seven in the field advanced.
Campbell: Annelie Sjoholm, Anna Svanka and Stacey White were named Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars for the 2016-17 season. A rising senior from Vasteras, Sweden, Sjoholm holds a 3.54 grade-point average in business administration, while Svanka, a rising junior from Riga, Lavia, owns a 3.81 GPA in kinesiology and White, a rising sophomore from Brisbane, Australia, has a 3.77 GPA as a sport management major.
Elon: For the eighth consecutive year, the team had multiple players pick up WGCA All-American Scholar honors, as juniors Hilda Kristjansdottir and Heather Munro both claimed the recognition. Kristjansdottir, who earned the award for the second time in her career, sports a 3.73 GPA. Munro picked up the honor for the first time in her career and carries a 3.53 GPA.
Wrestling
Campbell: Paul Ambrose, Charlie Andrews, Benjamin Barton, Isaac Dinette, Josh Heil, Jere Heino, Ville Heino, Zane Knight, Austin Kraisser, Nathan Kraisser, Austin McNeill, Andrew Morgan, Quentin Perez, Brandon Skinner, Collin Stewart, and John Weiss have been named to the 2016-17 Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll. Nathan Kraisser, Heino and Stewart also earned the Southern Conference Commissioners Medal, boasting at least a 3.8 grade-point average.
Softball
Duke: Coach Marissa Young announced on Thursday the addition of former collegiate National Player of the Year Lacey Waldrop to the Blue Devils coaching staff. Waldrop will serve as an assistant coach with primary responsibilities including pitching staff and player development. Waldrop joins the program following one season at Oklahoma, where she served as a graduate student manager as the Sooners went 61-9, captured the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles and defeated top-seeded Florida in the best-of-three NCAA championship series to win their second consecutive national crown.
