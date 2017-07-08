College Notebook

Wolfpack’s Miah Spencer to play basketball in Poland
Former N.C. State women’s basketball player Miah Spencer has signed a professional contract with AZS AJP Gorzów for the 2017-18 season. One of the top teams in Poland, AZS AJP Gorzów recently announced that it will be joining the European Cup during the 2017-18 season.
During Spencer’s final year with the Wolfpack, she led her team to the second round of the NCAA tournament where she scored a career high 31 points against Texas. As a senior Spencer averaged 12.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists, earning her a spot on the All-ACC First Team alongside classmate Dominique Wilson. Leaving her mark in the Wolfpack record book, Spencer is ranked No. 1 in program history with 428 made free throws. Additionally, she is the only player in the 43-season history of N.C. State women’s basketball to record over 1,500 points and hand out over 400 assists.
“I feel blessed to have this opportunity to continue playing the game I love” Spencer said.
Spencer will leave Sept. 1 to begin her professional career in Poland.
Baseball
N.C. State: Fourteen Wolfpack players are participating in various summer leagues around the country. Three players are competing in the prestigious Cape Cod, seven are in action in the Coastal Plain League and one each in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball, Northwoods, Prospect and Valley Baseball Leagues.
Shane Shepard has turned in a stellar summer with the Wilson Tobs of the Coastal Plain League and was recently named a CPL All-Star. He is tied for the team lead in home runs and was selected to participate in the CPL Home Run Derby, which will be held Sunday in Holly Springs at the North Main Athletic Complex at 7 p.m.
The all-star game will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the same venue. Admission is free to the home run derby and tickets to Monday’s all-star game are $6.
Swimming & Diving
Duke: Coach Dan Colella has announced that assistant coach Doak Finch has been elevated to the position of associate head coach for the 2017-18 campaign.
After joining the Blue Devils coaching staff at the beginning of the 2016-17 season, Finch saw both the men’s and women’s programs place at the 2017 NCAA Championships.
Finch directed multiple student-athletes to success at his first ACC Championships meet, as junior Matt Johnson and freshman Roger Kriegl both posted top-eight finishes in the 1,650 freestyle with a pair of record-breaking performances.
