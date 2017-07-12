College Notebook

Weaver named to Groza watch list
Wake Forest placekicker Mike Weaver has been named to the Lou Groza Award watch list that was released.
Weaver, a 6-1, 190-pound redshirt senior from Pine City, N.Y. (Southside) enters the season sixth in school history with 212 career points. He has converted 47 of 64 career field-goal attempts and is second all-time with a .734 conversion rate. A first team All-ACC selection in 2016, Weaver has converted 71 of 72 career PATs and enters the season with a streak of 31 consecutive made PATs.
Weaver’s 47 career field goals are the second-most by a Demon Deacon behind record-holder Sam Swank (2005-08) who made 71 career field goals.
The Lou Groza Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker. The award is given out annually by the Palm Beach County (Fla.) Sports Commission.
N.C. State: The Augusta Sports Council has announced that Wolfpack junior punter A.J. Cole is on the preseason watch list for the 2017 Ray Guy Award for the second time in his career.
Men’s basketball
Elon: The Phoenix was one of over 200 programs nationally to earn the 2016-17 National Association of Basketball Coaches Team Academic Excellence Award, the association announced.
Track and field
Campbell: Kelsey Rea has been named the Big South Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Women’s golf
Duke: Two current Blue Devils teammates, along with a former two-time All-America, will represent the Blue Devils at the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open this week on the 6,732-yard, par 72 Old Course at Trump National Golf Club. The event will take place July 13-16 in Bedminster, N.J. Leona Maguire, the No. 1 ranked amateur golfer in the world, along with junior Virginia Elena Carta and reigning U.S. Open Champion Brittany Lang teed off on Thursday.
Volleyball
UNC: USA Volleyball has selected Tar Heels redshirt freshman Holly Carlton to the 12-player U.S. Women’s Junior National Team roster which will compete in the 2017 FIVB Volleyball Women’s U20 World Championship. The event will be held July 14-23 in Boca del Rio and Cordoba, Mexico. Carlton was also a part of the WJNT team that won gold at the 2017 Women’s U20 Pan American Cup in May, which served as a qualifying event for the FIVB World Championship.
Swimming and diving
N.C. State: On the heels of a highly successful 2016-17 season for the Wolfpack, rising junior Justin Ress recently took first place in the 50-meter backstroke at the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championship Trials held at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Duke: Blue Devils swimmers excelled in a number of events this week at the 20th World Maccabiah Games in Israel. Leah Goldman, Judd Howard and Noah Stevens all represented the United States, competing July 9-12 at The Wingate Institute for Physical Education and Sports.
