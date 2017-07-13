College Notebook

Amon Terer named Big South male athlete of the year
Amon Terer has been named the Howard Bagwell Male Athlete of the Year, as announced by the Big South on Thursday.
This honor comes after winning the Big South Cross Country Runner of the Year, the Track Athlete of the Year for the indoor season, as well as the overall Runner of the Year.
Terer is the first Campbell student-athlete to receive the honor since the Camels rejoined the Big South Conference in 2011-12. The Eldoret, Kenya, native had a historic year for the Camels in 2016-17, as he earned four All-America honors across the cross country and indoor and outdoor track seasons. In addition, he captured five individual Big South titles during his senior season.
He led Campbell to a conference championship at the Big South Cross Country Championship, after placing first overall with a course record of 24:48.16 at the Asheville Christian Academy. At the NCAA Southeast Regional Championship, Terer was named Regional Athlete of the Year after winning the individual title with a 10K school record mark of 28:48.7. He capped off his cross country career by capturing the first All-America honors in school history after placing 35th with a time of 30:21.3.
Terer became the first Camel to compete at the NCAA Indoor Championships at Texas A&M, where he competed in both the 3K and 5K. The senior standout garnered All-America honors in both after placing third in the 5K and 12th in the 3K. He set school records in both the 3K and 5K in February, running a 7:59.92 at the Camel City Invitational and a 13:42.78 at the Iowa State Classic, respectively.
The senior closed out his Campbell career with a stellar outdoor season in which he earned First-Team All-America honors in the 5K at the NCAA Championships at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. He clocked in at 14:36.78 to place fifth overall amongst the nation’s best distance runners. At the Big South Conference meet, Terer won the 10K title with a time of 29:41.10.
Elon: Kevin Jermyn has been the new head cross country coach and assistant track and field coach, Director of Athletics Dave Blank announced on Thursday. A former ACC and NCAA Southeast Region Coach of the Year, Jermyn brings nearly 20 years of high-level coaching experience to the team.
Football
Duke: Redshirt senior center Austin Davis and redshirt senior offensive tackle Evan Lisle have been named to the preseason Outland Trophy Watch List. The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman by the Football Writers Association of America. The is the first for either Davis or Lisle.
Women’s Tennis
Elon: Head coach Elizabeth Anderson announced the addition of junior college transfer Montana Moore and freshman Mia Wallace for the upcoming 2017-18 season on Wednesday.
Moore guided Tyler Junior College to its 18th national championship in program history and also claimed the national doubles championship during her sophomore campaign in 2016-17. Wallace completed her senior year with an undefeated high school season, won the North State Individual Singles title, was a Massachusetts Singles State Finalist, and guided her Arlington High School team to its first state tournament appearance in eight years during the 2017 campaign.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: CJ Costabile, Ned Crotty, Matt Danowski, Brendan Fowler, Will Haus, Myles Jones, Michael Manley and Jordan Wolf were among the 49 selected by United States head coach John Danowski and staff to the U.S. Lacrosse training team that will prepare to compete in the 2018 Federation of International Lacrosse Men’s World Championship.
From news releases
