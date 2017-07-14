College Notebook

Wolfpack men’s tennis program adds Cris James to coaching staff
New N.C. State men’s tennis coach Kyle Spencer announced Friday that he has hired Cris James as his assistant coach.
Formerly the head men’s tennis coach at Illinois State from 2007-13, James comes to Raleigh after spending the last four seasons as a second assistant coach at Notre Dame.
James helped lead the Fighting Irish to three NCAA tournament appearances during his time in South Bend, advancing as far as the Sweet 16 in 2014.
During the 2015-16 season, Notre Dame defeated then national No. 1 UNC in ACC play and again advanced to the NCAA tournament as a team.
“I am thrilled and excited for the opportunity to work alongside Coach Spencer and for N.C. State University,” James said. “I have a tremendous passion for developing student-athletes and competing at the highest level. I’d like to thank Kyle Spencer and Michael Lipitz for giving me the opportunity, and also my family for their unwavering support. I can’t wait to get started helping our student-athletes reach their potential.”
Swimming & Diving
Duke: Former Blue Devils All-American Ashley Twichell is set to compete at the 17th FINA World Championships beginning this weekend in Budapest, Hungary.
A 2011 graduate, Twichell will make her third FINA World Championships appearance after previously representing the United States in 2011 and 2015.
The FINA World Championships got underway Friday and continue through July 21. The women’s 10K open water event is slated for Sunday while the 5K race will be held Wednesday.
Miscellaneous
ECU: Phillip Wood has been appointed to the dual role of executive director of the University Educational Foundation (Pirate Club) and senior associate director of athletics according to an announcement from Director of Athletics Jeff Compher on Friday.
His acceptance to direct and provide leadership to the ECU Athletics development and fundraising organization will close 15 years of service to the Wolfpack Student Aid Association, commonly referred to as the Wolfpack Club. He will begin his duties in Greenville on Aug. 7.
From news releases
