A pair of freshmen lead N.C. Central to win over Shaw University

A pair of freshmen sparked a 21-point fourth quarter for N.C. Central as the Eagles defeated Shaw 41-0 for their first win of the season.
True freshman Chauncey Caldwell rushed for a score and threw for another in the fourth quarter, the first two scores of his career for the rookie fromof Durham. Redshirt freshman Isaiah Totten added his second score of the game with 5:08 remaining, giving the Eagles a 41-point lead.
In the first half the two teams combined for 20 penalties for 212 yards. At the break Shaw had more penalties yards (139) than yards of total offense (101). The two teams finished with 35 flags for 423 yards.
The Eagles didn’t play a clean half of football by any stretch but got on the board thanks to rushing touchdowns from junior running back Dorrel McClain (1-yard run) and Totten (25-yards). Junior place kicker Aedan Johnson added two field goals (25, 37 yards) to give the Eagles a 20-0 lead at the break. Totten’s touchdown was set up by an interception from junior safety Davanta Reynolds, his first of the season and third of his career.
Shaw came out with a trick play to start the game, a flea-flicker pass from Darren Downing to Trevante Long for a gain of 29, but the Bears couldn’t get out of their own way or generate much offense. Shaw was only flagged twice in their opener versus New Haven, but had three on their first two drives and didn’t slow down the rest of the way, finishing the game with 19 penalties, totalling 268 yards. That set a record for penalties by an N.C. Central opponent. After injuries, the Bears were down to their third quarterback, Carlos Quintero, by the time the second half started.
Caldwell, who played three years of high school football at Hillside High before transferring to Mallard Creek in Charlotte, didn’t see the field until the fourth quarter. Using his legs, he moved the offense, which had struggled most of the night, into scoring position. He scored from 13 yards to put the Eagles ahead 28-0 after the point-after kick, then hit David Miller for a 14-yard strike for his first career touchdown pass.
Caldwell finished 5-for-5 with 47 yards passing and another 63 on the ground.
Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-7001, @JEPopeIV
Comments