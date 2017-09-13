N.C. Central releases 2017-18 men’s basketball schedule

The North Carolina Central men’s basketball program announced its schedule for the 2017-18 season as the defending MEAC regular season and tournament champs kick off the year Nov. 10 at Illinois Chicago.
The Eagles, who finished 25-9 overall and 13-3 in the MEAC, advancing to the NCAA Tournament, will play 14 home games and nine first-time opponents.
The highlights of the schedule include a first-ever trip to Champaign, Illinois for a showdown with the Fighting Illini on Nov. 24, and a home-and-home series with Southeast Missouri. The Eagles will visit the Bears on Nov. 26, then host Southeast Missouri six days later. It will be the first time the two teams have played since battling for the NCAA Division II championship in 1989.
N.C. Central begins MEAC play on Jan. 4 on the road against Delaware State.
Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-7001, @JEPopeIV
DAY DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Fri. Nov. 10 at Illinois Chicago Chicago, Ill. TBD
Mon. Nov. 13 at Evansville Evansville, Ind. 12:00 PM
Wed. Nov. 15 at Tennessee-Martin Martin, Tenn. TBD
Fri. Nov. 17 WARREN WILSON Durham, N.C. 7:00 PM
Sun. Nov. 19 SOUTHERN Durham, N.C. 4:00 PM
Wed. Nov. 22 at Marshall Huntington, W. Va. TBD
Fri. Nov. 24 at Illinois Champaign, Ill. 7:30 PM
Sun. Nov. 26 at Southeast Missouri Cape Girardeau, Mo. 3:00 PM
Thurs. Nov. 30 CHRISTENDOM Durham, N.C. 7:00 PM
Sat. Dec. 2 SOUTHEAST MISSOURI Durham, N.C. 7:00 PM
Sat. Dec. 9 at George Mason Fairfax, Va. TBD
Mon. Dec. 11 at Grand Canyon Phoenix, Ariz. 10:00 PM
Thurs. Dec. 14 MCNEESE STATE Durham, N.C. 7:00 PM
Fri. Dec. 30 ST. ANDREWS Durham, N.C. 7:00 PM
Wed. Jan. 3 at Delaware State* Dover, Del. TBD
Mon. Jan. 8 NORFOLK STATE* Durham, N.C. 7:30 PM
Sat. Jan. 13 COPPIN STATE* Durham, N.C. 4:00 PM
Mon. Jan. 15 MORGAN STATE* Durham, N.C. 4:00 PM
Sat. Jan. 20 at Howard* Washington, D.C. TBD
Mon. Jan. 22 at Maryland Eastern Shore* Princess Anne, Md. 7:30 PM
Sat. Jan. 27 at North Carolina A&T* Greensboro, N.C. 4:00 PM
Sat. Feb. 3 DELAWARE STATE* Durham, N.C. 4:00 PM
Mon. Feb. 5 HAMPTON* Durham, N.C. 7:00 PM
Sat. Feb. 10 at Florida A&M* Tallahassee, Fla. 6:00 PM
Mon. Feb. 12 at Bethune-Cookman* Daytona Beach, Fla. 7:30 PM
Sat. Feb. 17 MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE* Durham, N.C. 4:00 PM
Mon. Feb. 19 HOWARD* Durham, N.C. 7:00 PM
Sat. Feb. 24 at South Carolina State* Orangeburg, S.C. 4:00 PM
Mon. Feb. 26 at Savannah State* Savannah, Ga. TBD
Thu. March 1 NORTH CAROLINA A&T* Durham, N.C. 7:30 PM
Mon.-Sat. Mar. 5-10 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship Norfolk, Va. TBA
Norfolk Scope Arena
Comments