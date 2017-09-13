College Sports

N.C. Central releases 2017-18 men’s basketball schedule

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

September 13, 2017 5:30 PM

DURHAM

The North Carolina Central men’s basketball program announced its schedule for the 2017-18 season as the defending MEAC regular season and tournament champs kick off the year Nov. 10 at Illinois Chicago.

The Eagles, who finished 25-9 overall and 13-3 in the MEAC, advancing to the NCAA Tournament, will play 14 home games and nine first-time opponents.

The highlights of the schedule include a first-ever trip to Champaign, Illinois for a showdown with the Fighting Illini on Nov. 24, and a home-and-home series with Southeast Missouri. The Eagles will visit the Bears on Nov. 26, then host Southeast Missouri six days later. It will be the first time the two teams have played since battling for the NCAA Division II championship in 1989.

N.C. Central begins MEAC play on Jan. 4 on the road against Delaware State.

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-7001, @JEPopeIV

DAY DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri. Nov. 10 at Illinois Chicago Chicago, Ill. TBD

Mon. Nov. 13 at Evansville Evansville, Ind. 12:00 PM

Wed. Nov. 15 at Tennessee-Martin Martin, Tenn. TBD

Fri. Nov. 17 WARREN WILSON Durham, N.C. 7:00 PM

Sun. Nov. 19 SOUTHERN Durham, N.C. 4:00 PM

Wed. Nov. 22 at Marshall Huntington, W. Va. TBD

Fri. Nov. 24 at Illinois Champaign, Ill. 7:30 PM

Sun. Nov. 26 at Southeast Missouri Cape Girardeau, Mo. 3:00 PM

Thurs. Nov. 30 CHRISTENDOM Durham, N.C. 7:00 PM

Sat. Dec. 2 SOUTHEAST MISSOURI Durham, N.C. 7:00 PM

Sat. Dec. 9 at George Mason Fairfax, Va. TBD

Mon. Dec. 11 at Grand Canyon Phoenix, Ariz. 10:00 PM

Thurs. Dec. 14 MCNEESE STATE Durham, N.C. 7:00 PM

Fri. Dec. 30 ST. ANDREWS Durham, N.C. 7:00 PM

Wed. Jan. 3 at Delaware State* Dover, Del. TBD

Mon. Jan. 8 NORFOLK STATE* Durham, N.C. 7:30 PM

Sat. Jan. 13 COPPIN STATE* Durham, N.C. 4:00 PM

Mon. Jan. 15 MORGAN STATE* Durham, N.C. 4:00 PM

Sat. Jan. 20 at Howard* Washington, D.C. TBD

Mon. Jan. 22 at Maryland Eastern Shore* Princess Anne, Md. 7:30 PM

Sat. Jan. 27 at North Carolina A&T* Greensboro, N.C. 4:00 PM

Sat. Feb. 3 DELAWARE STATE* Durham, N.C. 4:00 PM

Mon. Feb. 5 HAMPTON* Durham, N.C. 7:00 PM

Sat. Feb. 10 at Florida A&M* Tallahassee, Fla. 6:00 PM

Mon. Feb. 12 at Bethune-Cookman* Daytona Beach, Fla. 7:30 PM

Sat. Feb. 17 MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE* Durham, N.C. 4:00 PM

Mon. Feb. 19 HOWARD* Durham, N.C. 7:00 PM

Sat. Feb. 24 at South Carolina State* Orangeburg, S.C. 4:00 PM

Mon. Feb. 26 at Savannah State* Savannah, Ga. TBD

Thu. March 1 NORTH CAROLINA A&T* Durham, N.C. 7:30 PM

Mon.-Sat. Mar. 5-10 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship Norfolk, Va. TBA

Norfolk Scope Arena

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Duke's Daniel Jones on interceptions

Duke's Daniel Jones on interceptions 1:12

Duke's Daniel Jones on interceptions
NC State's Doeren: 'We want to be a better team in week 3 than week 2' 8:11

NC State's Doeren: 'We want to be a better team in week 3 than week 2'
Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

View More Video