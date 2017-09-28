Why Mitch Trubisky and Ryan Switzer were texting this NCCU football player during a game

In the second quarter of N.C. Central’s 33-28 win over South Carolina State, Eagles’ wide receiver Jordan Fieulleteau, a graduate transfer from UNC, caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Chauncey Caldwell.
It was the first career score for Fieulleteau, who caught eight passes for 129 yards in two seasons with the Tar Heels. When the redshirt senior wide receiver, who transferred to N.C. Central in May and played high school football at Wakefield, returned to his locker at halftime, he already had some congratulatory messages waiting for him.
“Yeah, I got a couple of text from my boy Ryan Switzer and my boy Mitch Trubisky,” Fieulleteau said. “A couple of my boys called and they were all pretty happy for me.”
Switzer, UNC’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards, is now a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys. Trubisky was drafted No. 2 overall by the Chicago Bears last April. The trio, who played together at UNC from 2013-16, were roommates for three years.
Switzer was a starter as a freshman, while Trubisky backed up quarterback Marquise Williams for two seasons before throwing for 3,748 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2016, his one year as a starter. Fieulleteau earned his journalism degree in three years and enrolled in graduate school at UNC. He is still enrolled in one graduate course at UNC, while also taking graduate classes at N.C. Central. In May he will earn his Masters in Strategic Communications from UNC.
At UNC, Fieulleteau was stuck behind three receivers currently on NFL rosters - Switzer, Mack Hollins (Philadelphia Eagles) and Bug Howard (Cleveland Browns) - but always felt he was just as talented. Fieulleteau was looking for a place to display his skills and transferred to N.C. Central. However, he still gets tips from his NFL buddies.
“Having those dudes who can give me advice from the next level and tell me what I need to work on and what the game is like up there only motivates me more,” Fieulleteau said. “It was good to finally score my first career touchdown, it’s been a long time coming.”
Once he reached the end zone on Sept. 21 against South Carolina Sttate, Fieulleteau gave the ball to the official. There was no big burst of emotion. It was a different scene from the season opener against Duke, when he caught his first pass as an Eagle. Even in a different uniform, he can’t hide his feelings towards the Blue Devils.
“I felt a certain kind of way playing against Duke because I played against them the last four years and they were our rivals,” Fieulleteau said. “I still don’t like Duke too much.”
