Orange linebacker Payton Wilson to announce his college decision Friday, his dad says

Payton Wilson, the top-rated prep linebacker in North Carolina, will announce his college commitment later this evening, his father, Chad, confirmed Friday afternoon.
Wilson, a four-star prospect, had three in-house visits this week. Virginia Tech and Notre Dame coaches visited him in Hillsborough earlier in the week, while N.C. State coach Dave Doeren and his staff visited him and his family Thursday evening.
Wilson, who decommited from UNC last month, was in Raleigh last weekend as the Wolfpack hosted the Tar Heels. The 6-4, 225 pound Wilson will make his announcement on his personal Twitter page, Chad Wilson said.
