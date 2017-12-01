Payton Wilson, who decommitted from UNC, announces he’s going to NC State instead

More Videos 0:41 Payton Wilson commits to the Wolfpack Pause 1:21 Dave Doeren stays with NC State 0:52 Wake County schools allowed to perform at nativity event 4:12 Off-grid toilet may save military lives 1:17 Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods 0:57 Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 1:11 Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's 0:28 Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Payton Wilson commits to the Wolfpack Orange High School linebacker Payton Wilson, who committed to UNC on May 1st and decommitted from the Tar Heels on Nov. 22, commits to NC State on Dec. 1st. Orange High School linebacker Payton Wilson, who committed to UNC on May 1st and decommitted from the Tar Heels on Nov. 22, commits to NC State on Dec. 1st. News & Observer file photos/video ehyman@newsobserver.com

