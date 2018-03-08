Sports Now the Podcast: NCCU coach LeVelle Moton talks recruiting, his jersey and more

On episode five of Sports Now the Podcast, N.C. Central basketball coach LeVelle Moton, whose Eagles head into the second round of the MEAC tournament on Thursday, talks about his jersey being retired, the McDonald's All-American he tried to lure to North Carolina Central and his all-time Raleigh basketball team.
Listen here:
NC Central vs. Savannah State
What: MEAC tournament
When: 6 p.m., Thursday
TV: ESPN3
