How former UNC star says Duke, ‘soft as Charles Barkley’s stomach,’ will beat itself

Former North Carolina All-American Kenny Smith, who is a studio host during this year’s NCAA Tournament, thinks he knows the secret to beating Duke in this year’s NCAA Tournament.
After saying he respects Coach K, Smith said that Duke’s dependency on zone defense will be its downfall.
“I can tell you this,” Smith said. Duke is “soft as Charles Barkley’s stomach on defense. Until they decide to defend man-to-man to speed the game up, and why do they want to speed the game up? They have better players. If you get 100 possessions and they get 100 possessions, they’re gonna beat you. If you get 40 or 50 possessions and they get 40 or 50 possessions, now you’ve got a chance to beat them. And that’s what happening to them (in the zone defense). Softer than Charles Barkley’s stomach.”
Watch Smith’s entire rant below:
