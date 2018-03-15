More Videos

Duke hits the court in Pittsburgh to prepare for the Blue Devils' NCAA opener

Duke hits the court in Pittsburgh to prepare for the Blue Devils' NCAA opener

Pause
NC State gets ready for its NCAA Tournament game against Seton Hall

NC State gets ready for its NCAA Tournament game against Seton Hall

Grayson Allen looks back on the Elon tripping incident

Grayson Allen looks back on the Elon tripping incident

Five memorable moments from Grayson Allen's career at Duke

Five memorable moments from Grayson Allen's career at Duke

Duke's Grayson Allen is more than what you see on the court

Duke's Grayson Allen is more than what you see on the court

Duke's Grayson Allen on his competitive fire

Duke's Grayson Allen on his competitive fire

Duke's Grayson Allen talks about the special relationship he had with Savannah Goodman

Duke's Grayson Allen talks about the special relationship he had with Savannah Goodman

Duke's Grayson Allen: He's much more than what you see on the court

Duke's Grayson Allen: He's much more than what you see on the court

NC State's Sam Hunt and Lennard Freeman debate whether Coach Keatts is funny

NC State's Sam Hunt and Lennard Freeman debate whether Coach Keatts is funny

NC State's Dave Doeren on team's defense, backup QB Matt McKay and more

NC State's Dave Doeren on team's defense, backup QB Matt McKay and more

Former North Carolina All-American Kenny Smith, who is a studio host during this year’s NCAA Tournament, thinks he knows the secret to beating Duke in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Kenny Smith's Youtube page
Former North Carolina All-American Kenny Smith, who is a studio host during this year’s NCAA Tournament, thinks he knows the secret to beating Duke in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Kenny Smith's Youtube page

College Sports

How former UNC star says Duke, ‘soft as Charles Barkley’s stomach,’ will beat itself

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

March 15, 2018 01:08 PM

Former North Carolina All-American Kenny Smith, who is a studio host during this year’s NCAA Tournament, thinks he knows the secret to beating Duke in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

After saying he respects Coach K, Smith said that Duke’s dependency on zone defense will be its downfall.

“I can tell you this,” Smith said. Duke is “soft as Charles Barkley’s stomach on defense. Until they decide to defend man-to-man to speed the game up, and why do they want to speed the game up? They have better players. If you get 100 possessions and they get 100 possessions, they’re gonna beat you. If you get 40 or 50 possessions and they get 40 or 50 possessions, now you’ve got a chance to beat them. And that’s what happening to them (in the zone defense). Softer than Charles Barkley’s stomach.”

Watch Smith’s entire rant below:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  