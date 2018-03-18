Devonte' Graham passes concussion protocol after getting hit in head by Azubuike

Kansas point guard Devonté Graham pointed to the spot on his noggin where 7-foot, 280-pound center Udoka Azubuike’s shoulder clocked the 6-2, 185-pound guard in the final minute of the first half of Saturday’s 83-79 second-round NCAA Tournament victory over Seton Hall at Intrust Bank Arena.

“Right here in the middle of my head,” Graham said to inquiring media types in a victorious KU locker room.

Graham, who was a standout at Broughton High School, headed to the floor after a play in which Azubuike dribbled near the top of the key and tried to hand the ball to Graham. Instead, Azubuike’s left shoulder made hard contact, necessitating concussion protocol.

“I just went black for a little second, then I woke back up,” said Graham, who was allowed to return to the game in the second half. He had eight points and nine assists while playing 39 minutes in a win that sent KU to the Sweet 16.

Graham explained concussion protocol.

“I went over there (to the bench). They asked me a whole bunch of questions: What’s the date? Where are you at? (Are you) dizzy? Headache? All that stuff,” Graham said.

KU coach Bill Self said the play could have been disastrous for the Jayhawks, who took a 31-26 lead into halftime.

“The bottom line is he said he kind of lost it there a second,” Self said. “Fortunately for us, it’s another break. Doctors looked at him. He passed the on-court concussion stuff or he wouldn’t have been able to come back in and play. That was a break for us that we were able to get 40 minutes out of him.”

Graham, by the way, jokingly said Azubuike, who scored 10 points and had seven boards in 22 minutes, didn’t apologize.

“He didn’t. I've got to talk to him about that,” Graham said.