Devonté Graham's journey from Raleigh to stardom

Duke senior Grayson Allen and freshmen Wendell Carter, Jr. talk about leadership on the team and the upcoming NCAA regional semifinal matchup with ACC foe Syracuse in Omaha on Friday night, March 23, 2018.
NC State's senior starting defensive line, Bradley Chubb, Kentavius Street, B.J. Hill and Justin Jones all worked out for scouts and head coaches, including New England Patriots' Bill Belichick during the Wolfpack's Pro Day Monday, March 19, 2018.
NC State's Nyheim Hines talks about Pro Day and being able to work out with teammate Jaylen Samuels during the Wolfpack's Pro Day Monday, March 19, 2018. Players worked out for scouts and head coaches, including New England Patriots' Bill Belichick.