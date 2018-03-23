Heritage linebacker picks up offer from the national champs

Heritage inside linebacker Drake Thomas has almost 30 offers from Division I programs — and picked up another from a college football powerhouse this week.





Thomas, who's 6-1 and 225 pounds, tweeted Wednesday that he picked up an offer from defending national champion Alabama. Thomas is being recruited by Crimson Tide wide receivers coach Josh Gattis, a native of Durham who played college football at Wake Forest.

Extremely excited to say that I've received an offer from the University of Alabama!! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/ydqYgAq5Mo — Drake Thomas (@DrakeT32) March 22, 2018

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thomas, a three-star recruit in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports, has been a starter on the Huskies’ varsity since his freshman year. Thomas had 112 tackles last season for Heritage and has racked up 270 stops in three seasons. As a part-time running back, Thomas rushed for 287 yards and three scores as a junior, leading the Huskies to a 12-2 record and the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs.

The 15th best player in the state of North Carolina, according to 247Sports, Thomas has in-state offers from N.C. State, North Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest and East Carolina. Drake’s older brother, Thayer, is a walk-on wide receiver with the Wolfpack.