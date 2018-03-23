Heritage's Drake Thomas, middle, pulls Cardinal Gibbon's Brandon Hicks on this short run on Nov. 17, 2017. Thomas received an offer from Alabama this week.
Heritage's Drake Thomas, middle, pulls Cardinal Gibbon's Brandon Hicks on this short run on Nov. 17, 2017. Thomas received an offer from Alabama this week. Johnny Johnson newsobserver.com
Heritage's Drake Thomas, middle, pulls Cardinal Gibbon's Brandon Hicks on this short run on Nov. 17, 2017. Thomas received an offer from Alabama this week. Johnny Johnson newsobserver.com

College Sports

Heritage linebacker picks up offer from the national champs

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

March 23, 2018 03:27 PM

Heritage inside linebacker Drake Thomas has almost 30 offers from Division I programs — and picked up another from a college football powerhouse this week.

Thomas, who's 6-1 and 225 pounds, tweeted Wednesday that he picked up an offer from defending national champion Alabama. Thomas is being recruited by Crimson Tide wide receivers coach Josh Gattis, a native of Durham who played college football at Wake Forest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thomas, a three-star recruit in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports, has been a starter on the Huskies’ varsity since his freshman year. Thomas had 112 tackles last season for Heritage and has racked up 270 stops in three seasons. As a part-time running back, Thomas rushed for 287 yards and three scores as a junior, leading the Huskies to a 12-2 record and the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs.

Read More

The 15th best player in the state of North Carolina, according to 247Sports, Thomas has in-state offers from N.C. State, North Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest and East Carolina. Drake’s older brother, Thayer, is a walk-on wide receiver with the Wolfpack.

  Comments  