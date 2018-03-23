Devonte' Graham helps Kansas to double-digit lead against Clemson in round of 16

Kansas senior guard Devonte' Graham, a former standout at Broughton High School, got off to a slow start during the first half of the round of 16 game vs. Clemson on Friday night in Omaha, Neb.
Graham, the Big 12 player of the year, scored only two points, hitting only 1 of 7 shots from the field. However, he led Kansas with four assists and four rebounds to help the top-seeded Jayhawks to a 40-27 lead at the break.
He quickly heated up in the second half, hitting a 3-point shot less than two minutes into the half to give KU a 49-29 lead.
Graham sat out more than four minutes in the second half after picking up his third foul. The Jayhawks maintained their double-digit lead during his absence.
Graham picked up his fourth foul and went to the bench with 8:10 left in the game. At that point he had 10 points, including a 3-pointer that gave KU a 65-47 lead.
Graham has been the Jayhawks' iron man this season, averaging 37.6 minutes per game.
