Broughton's Devonte Graham is heading to the Final Four

Kansas senior guard Devonte Graham scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out six assist as the Jayhawks defeated Duke, 85-81, to advance to 2018 Final Four.
Graham only hit one shot in the second half, but his biggest play might have been his assist to Svi Mykhailiuk at the end of regulation. Mykhailiuk's three tied the game at 72 with 26 seconds remaining.
Graham, who played his high school basketball at Broughton, played all 45 minutes, shooting 4-10 from the floor, including 3-8 from three.
