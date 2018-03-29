UNC recruit Nassir Little adds fans, adds to his legend after McDonald's All-American MVP

Many North Carolina fans got their first glimpse of incoming freshman Nassir Little Wednesday night at the McDonald's All-American Game, and they had to be impressed.
Little scored 28 points, the third-most in the game's 41-year history, and led his West team to a 131-128 win over the East.
Little was perhaps the most dominant All-American during the week, consistently impressing scouts who watched the practices.
Here's a little bit more, in words, video and pictures, on Little, ranked No. 10 nationally in ESPN's Top 100 national rankings.
Little is 6-foot-7, 205 pounds. He's a five-star recruit and played at Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep. Last season, he averaged 21.7 points and 9.2 rebounds, leading his team to a second straight Florida 3A state championship.
Little's star really began to rise this summer playing on the adidas Gauntlet summer circuit, where he averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals in six games.
Little is generally considered a "one-and-done" NBA prospect who could play multiple positions on the perimeter, similar to Theo Pinson at UNC.
His profile on NBA Draft Room says:
"Little is a well built and powerful athlete who has all the physical tools to be a big-time NBA small forward. He's a late bloomer type, who is just starting to put all his skills together and take his game to the next level. UNC doesn't recruit many one-and-done type of talents, but Little looks like he could be on a fast track to the NBA."
Little temporarily stopped his college recruitment in late September when his name was linked with the college basketball FBI probe.
Little committed to UNC on Oct. 4, announcing his decision on Twitter
After he signed, UNC coach Roy Williams offered his thoughts on the small forward in a UNC press release.
“Nassir is an athletic, versatile player who can play a couple of positions,” Williams said. “He has the potential to be a great scorer and a big-time defender. He can shoot the ball from the outside, he is very athletic finishing plays around the rim and just has the total package as a basketball player.”
Wednesday, in the McDonald's game, Little was the star of stars and the UNC fans quickly hit social media to shower him with admiration, hopeful that the Tar Heels, with Little, could get back into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament and beyond.
