Devonte' Graham leads Kansas vs. Villanova in national semifinal

Former Broughton High School standout Devonte' Graham and his Kansas teammates started slowly against Villanova in their national semifinal game on Saturday night in San Antonio. Jayhawks big man Udoka Azubuike scored the first basket just 17 seconds into the game, but the Wildcats went on an 11-0 run to take control of the game. Graham ended the run with a running bank shot, but Villanova scores the next five points to take a 16-4 lead into the first TV timeout with 14:21 left in the first half. Graham had two early turnovers. Kansas would have call a timeout after Villanova hit two 3-point shots to take a 22-4 lead with 12:53 left. The Wildcats hit 6 of their first 10 shots from behind the arc.
