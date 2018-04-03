NCCU will fund education for women's basketball players who lost their scholarships

N.C. Central has decided to provide funding to help seven athletes who did not have their scholarships renewed at the end of the women's basketball season continue their education there, the school said in a statement Tuesday.
The women's basketball team and its new head coach Trisha Stafford-Odom made headlines recently after it was reported by multiple media outlets that 10 players will not have their scholarships renewed after the season. Three of the athletes are set to graduate in May.
The reason why the players' scholarships were not renewed is unclear. At least four appealed the decision.
Athletic scholarships at NCCU are granted for one academic year. The decision to cancel, reduce or renew a student-athlete’s scholarship award is within the purview and discretion of a coach, the school said.
But without an athletic scholarship, some parents were concerned the former players would not be able to remain in school without the full scholarship.
In a statement sent to News & Observer and Herald Sun reporters, N.C. Central stated that the school " remains committed to the academic success of all our students including student-athletes who were part of the women’s basketball team during the 2017-2018 season but who will not be returning next year. The university has reallocated resources for the seven students who are not graduating in May to continue and complete their education at North Carolina Central University.
"NCCU will provide scholarships and other funding to support each academically qualified student as she matriculates through her respective undergraduate degree program."
Stafford-Odom took over the program in June after stints as an assistant at Duke (2009-11) and North Carolina (2011-13). She was the head coach at Concordia for three seasons (2013-16) and returned to the sidelines in Durham after a year away from coaching.
Stafford-Odom brought in four new players to add to the eight holdovers from coach Vanessa Taylor’s team from the previous season. The 2017-18 roster was made up of 14 players, including one senior, Kierona Morton.
When Stafford-Odom became coach, one of the things she said she wanted to improve was the Eagles’ scoring offense. In one year under Stafford-Odom, N.C. Central went from last in the MEAC in scoring (50.3) out of 13 teams to sixth (63.1) last season. The Eagles improved by exactly one game from the previous season, going 9-21 in 2017-18, and had the same MEAC record (7-9) as the year before.
