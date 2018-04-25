Commission on College Basketball recommends NCAA program for certifying agents

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, part of the independent Commission on College Basketball, said players should be allowed to test the professional market after a college season and still be able to return if they aren't drafted by the NBA.
Condoleezza Rice, who leads the independent Commission on College Basketball, said her group offers no official recommendation on whether college athletes should make money off their name and likeness. Rice said it should be the courts who decide.
Watch a time-lapse of NC State's Will Wilson sliding safely into home after tagging up on a sacrifice fly in the victory over Duke Saturday, April 21, 2018. Wilson was originally called out but it was overturned on replay.
Watch a time-lapse as NC State's Evan Edwards blasts a three-run home run in the ninth inning in the Wolfpack's victory over North Carolina at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
The FBI announced the filing of a superseding indictment in its college basketball investigation that expands the scope to include additional families of student athletes, including an athlete at N.C. State that appears to be Dennis Smith Jr.,
Fayetteville's Dennis Smith Jr. was one of the most sought after recruits in America and committed to NC State in 2015. He was he highest-rated recruit to commit to the Wolfpack and coach Mark Gottfried.