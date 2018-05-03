Nick Baumgardner: Why Michigan's foreign trips serve great purpose for players

It doesn't matter whether you think it's a recruiting ploy or a cry for attention or an excuse for a paid vacation or a distraction from football.
Over the past few months, I've heard all the above in my inbox, on Twitter and even in person. Pundits wondering why this isn't illegal in the eyes of the NCAA. Rival fans complaining that it's all for show. Angry Michigan fans upset that even one minute away from football is too much after finishing 8-5.
I was in Italy last year. I went to France this year. Regardless how you feel about these spring trips, there is no argument against the value they bring to the student-athletes who deserve more from the universities they seemingly work for during a 12-month cycle.
For U-M football, these trips are the best gestures the program makes to its players throughout the year. Free shoes and bowl swag is fine. But stuff like this is life-changing. It's something many normal college students get to do. But it's rare for college football players.
Any program with the means should figure out a way to repeat it. Whether or not those programs despise Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh isn't the point. The point is these are memories created that will outlast most football games.
"Josh Selzer, (tight end) Carter Selzer's dad, he said, '30 years from now, you (might not) remember some games you won or lost but you'll remember being in Paris with your buddies," Harbaugh said Wednesday in France. "I think I'll remember them all. The wins I'll remember and the losses. There will be some I'd like to forget. But I think he's right.
"Thirty years from now, they'll remember this experience with their best friends in Paris."
The scenes of culture and world experience were frequent a year ago in Rome; same for this week in Paris.
Offensive lineman Stephen Spanellis rode the elevator to the second level of the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday while carrying on a conversation with a fellow tourist in Spanish.
Chase Winovich stopped to offer his leftover breakfast to a French-speaking street vendor one day after he and teammates packed up meals and handed them out to homeless people throughout the city.
Tru Wilson, the son of a U.S. Marine, walked an American flag up to the Spirit of American Youth Rising from the Waves statue inside the American Cemetery in Normandy, just a walk away from Omaha Beach and the site of one of the most important – and devastating – moments in U.S. history.
"I knew as much about (Normandy) as I learned in history class," safety Jordan Glasgow said, standing in the rain, near the bank of the English Channel. "But coming here, they talked about the cliffs at the museum. Being able to actually see what the people who stormed these beaches were really up against (is impressive).
"It's kind of crazy just thinking about it."
It's OK for college football players to be normal human beings once in a while. It's OK for them to see things outside the fish bowl they operate in 12 months a year, because that's not the real world.
It's also OK for them to get the entire month of May off, away from the game. They can get jobs, go home, study abroad or get internships. If they want to stay on campus, they can do that, too.
Either way, they have the option. This is a taxing game, and while it's hard to feel too bad for young men who reap the benefits of being a high-level Division I athlete, it's negligent to ignore the fact they're giving everything they have to billion-dollar institutions for an uneven balance in return.
"It kind of has to do with the reflection of why we came to (college) in the first place," Winovich said. "To be well-rounded human beings and the best possible people we can be.
"Those aspects will carry over for us later in life."
Players still deserve more. But this is a step toward the right direction.
It's unclear whether a trip like this will push Michigan's football team to more wins on the field this fall. It's unclear whether these tours will produce top-flight recruiting classes.
I'm not sure it matters.
These experiences are for the human beings who are already inside this program. Too often, fans and even some media members view these players the same way someone might look at a video-game character. They don't know them. They only see them on TV and therefore see them as faceless. But they're not.
They didn't have to be players this week in Paris.
They got to be human beings.
And no matter how you feel about all this, you can't deny how important that can be for a young person.
Comments