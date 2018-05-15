Check out the trailer for documentary on Hornets owner, former UNC star Michael Jordan

Basketball fans, you're in for a treat.
ESPN and Netflix announced early Tuesday that a new documentary series, The Last Dance, starring former UNC star and current Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan will be premiering in 2019. The 10-part series will focus on Jordan's rise to fame with the Chicago Bulls during the 1990's, as well as how the NBA's rise followed Jordan's own success.
And according to multiple reports, Jordan has fully signed off on the project. The trailer certainly indicates the same.
The Last Chance will feature hours (allegedly more than 500) of unseen footage from the Bulls' final championship run in 1997-1998, as well as commentary from Jordan and other Bulls legends.
The series will be directed by Jason Hehir, who has previously directed other sports documentaries such as The Fab Five, The '85 Bears, and Andre the Giant.
Jordan's NBA career, which spanned 15 years with the Bulls and Washington Wizards, ended after the 2002-2003 season. In 2006, Jordan became a part-owner of the then-Charlotte Bobcats, before purchasing a controlling stake in 2010. He is the only former NBA player to become a team owner, and is also the only minority owner in the league.
The Charlotte Hornets recently hired San Antonio Spurs assistant coach James Borrego as head coach after cutting ties with Steve Clifford earlier this offseason.
