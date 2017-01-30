USGA announces Old Chatham Golf Club to host 2019 US Senior Amateur

Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham will host the 2019 U.S. Senior Amateur, the U.S. Golf Association announced on Monday.
“It has been part of our mission to support amateur golf since our founding in 2001, and on behalf of our membership, we are excited to welcome these distinguished competitors,” club president Allen Wilson said in a statement released by the USGA on Monday.
The formal announcement comes about 10 months after the club had originally hoped. The discriminatory provisions in the North Carolina General Assembly’s House Bill 2 or HB2, passed last March, caused the NBA, NCAA and ACC to move events from the state.
The USGA announced last February, before HB2 had passed, that it had awarded the 2019 Senior Women’s Open to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club.
A decision was expected for the 2019 U.S. Senior Amateur at Old Chatham last March. Instead, the USGA put the decision on hold.
The club, cut out of 400 acres of protected pine woodlands on the northeast shore of Jordan Lake, was founded 16 years ago by a group of North Carolina businessmen including former USGA president Jim Hyler and former University of North Carolina basketball coach Dean Smith.
Hyler helped set up a meeting with the USGA in January 2015, to submit a formal invitation to host an amateur championship.
The club has previously hosted several USGA amateur qualifiers and the 2009 N.C. Amateur.
The 2019 Senior Amateur will be held Aug. 24-29. Course designer Rees Jones completed a course renovation project in 2012 that replaced 45,000 acres of expensive, water-intensive turfgrass with native fescue.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
Comments