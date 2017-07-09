Raleigh native Chesson Hadley gets his third win on the Web.com Tour

Chesson Hadley of Raleigh shot a 5-under-par 65 Sunday to win the LECOM Health Challenge golf event on the Web.com Tour at Findley Lake, N.Y.

Hadley, a graduate of North Raleigh Christian Academy, finished the tournament at 23 under par on the Upper Course at Peek’n Peak Resort, one stroke ahead of Beau Hossler. The Web.com Tour is the developmental circuit for the PGA Tour.

Hadley, who turned 30 this week, has one career victory on the PGA Tour, winning the Puerto Rico Open at the Trump International course in March 2014. Earning a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, Hadley won more than $1.1 million in 2015, with two top-10 finishes.

But he earned only a little more than $500,000 last year, not enough to keep his PGA Tour card. Hadley has conditional status on the PGA Tour as a former winner but is spending much of this year on the Web.com Tour, where the top 25 money-winners secure PGA Tour cards for the next season.

“The game of golf is brutal,” Hadley said before this year’s Rex Hospital Open at TPC Wakefield Plantation in Raleigh, a Web.com event. “It kicks you when you’re up and kicks you when you’re down. But it can go just as much the other way, and you try to ride that huge wave of momentum.”

He had won the Rex in 2013, and also won the Web.com Tour Championship that year.

Hadley won an Atlantic Coast Conference championship at Georgia Tech in 2012.