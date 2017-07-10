Near-miss in Rex helps spur Hadley to victory

Chesson Hadley didn’t win the Rex Hospital Open last month in Raleigh, but his victory Sunday on the Web.com Tour had a lot to do with the Rex.
“I had been at the bottom, and what happened to me in Raleigh got the juices going again,” Hadley said Monday. “It really got me going in the right direction.”
Playing in his hometown in the Rex, urged on by a host of family and friends, Hadley had a final-round 66. He had won the tournament at TPC Wakefield Plantation in 2013 and was on the brink of doing it again.
And then he lost. Tied with Conrad Shindler after 72 holes, Hadley was beaten on the first hole of a playoff when he missed a three-foot par putt.
Hadley was a dejected man afterward, sinking into a chair in the Wakefield clubhouse and saying, “It sucks to suck.” But he also knew better. For the first time in more than two years, he had a chance to win a golf tournament. He was there, in the hunt, dealing with the final-round pressure, making shots.
“I played pretty well and just had a poor putt at the end,” he said.
On Sunday, in the final round of the LECOM Health Challenge, there he was again, making the right shots, in the lead, handling his nerves, victory in sight.
After an early bogey, Hadley had six birdies and an eagle in a final-round 65 at Peek’n Peak Resort in Findley Lake, N.Y. He also chipped in for a par at the 16th hole, a scrambling shot that was the difference when he edged former Texas golfer Beau Hossler by one stroke with a 23-under 265 total.
The $108,000 paycheck lifted Hadley from 22nd to fourth on the Web.com Tour money list with $218,450. The top 25 money winners at year’s end secure their PGA Tour playing cards for 2017-18, and Hadley has that locked down.
“It was awesome, a magical week,” Hadley said. “I missed the cut in Nashville the week before but I didn’t play that bad and I a couple of extra days to get recharged. I was ready to rock and roll. I played well from the get-go.
“I have been doing the right things for a while and I knew I was close. In Raleigh, I was under the gun again, experiencing some emotions I hadn’t felt in a long time.”
He was even more emotional Sunday, covering his face with his cap at the end as tears streaked his face.
“Winning,” he said, “feels so good.”
Hadley won twice in 2013, adding a victory in the Web.com Tour Championship by the end of the year. It was on to the PGA Tour for the former Georgia Tech All-America and he won the 2014 Puerto Rico Open, being named the tour’s rookie of the year.
Hadley won $1.7 million in 2014 and $1.13 million the next year on tour, then dipped to a little more than $500,00 last year. He finished 159th in the FedEx Cup standings, leaving him with limited status on the PGA Tour this year.
“I started flying out of control with my game,” he said. “My play was poor and my attitude was soon to follow. I took almost two and a half years to figure things out.”
It’s all coming together again for Hadley, who turned 30 Wednesday. With his PGA Tour card a given for next year, Hadley will play in the John Deere Classic this week on the big tour.
On Monday, he was traveling with the family — wife Amanda; son Hughes, 3, and daughter Hollins, 19 months — and making a 2 1-2-hour drive from Chicago to Silvia, Ill.
As Hadley was signing his scorecard Sunday, he said Hughes asked him, “What are you buying me tomorrow?” Later taking a look at the outsized “check” given Hadley at the 18th green, with all the zeroes, Hughes said, “Can I get 30,000 toys?”
Hughes wound up with a remote-control Ford Raptor, Hadley said, and Hollins has a new baby stroller. He has promised Amanda a trip to wine country.
For now, everybody is happy. Life is good for the Hadleys. There are times golf can be as rewarding as it can be cruel.
