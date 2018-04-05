Here's how to watch Tiger Woods, Masters before national TV coverage begins

A highly anticipated Masters golf tournament began Thursday morning with many stars playing well, including Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson, two fan favorites.
Another fan favorite, Tiger Woods, began his round Thursday morning, just before 11 a.m. That was four hours before ESPN's national coverage was scheduled to begin.
But you can watch Woods play his round Thursday as well as see plenty of other pre-network coverage.
If you have DirecTV, it will be airing bonus Masters coverage, including some content in a high resolution "4K" format that looks almost like it's in 3D (you have to have a 4K TV and 4K equipment to see it).
That coverage, minus the 4K part, is also available via a Masters app available for smartphones, tablets and home streaming boxes like the Apple TV, Amazon Firestick and Roku. You can also watch online at masters.com
The bonus coverage includes a Featured Group, currently featuring Woods and his playing partners Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood.
In addition, there is coverage of golfers coming through the Masters' famous "Amen Corner," a stretch running from the 11th through the 13th holes that has historically produced dramatic golf. Also included is coverage of holes 15 and 16, a 530-yard par 5 that often produces birdies and eagles, and No. 16, a 170-yard par 3 where Woods made one of the most famous chip-ins in golf history.
