Watch emotional reaction from man with cancer after meeting Tiger Woods

Shane Caldwell's dream of meeting Tiger Woods at the Masters came true after a viral post from stepdaughter Jordan Miller hit social media on Easter Sunday. Caldwell received a signed golf glove with the message 'stay strong' written on it.
Video: The point of golf is to enjoy the game, and if all players agree to rule adjustments in a fun game, that's OK, says local golf pro Larry Conner. In competition or for rank, strict adherence is required.
Raleigh native Chesson Hadley, the 2013 Rex Hospital Open champion, had a first-round 64 in the Rex on June 1, 2017 at TPC Wakefield Plantation. He called it a stress-free round and discussed the use of a laser rangefinder on the course, which is
Akshay Bhatia, 15, of Wake Forest carded a 70 at Lonnie Poole Golf Course to advance through the U.S. Open local qualifier on May 17, 2017. Bhatia next will play in a U.S. Open sectional, but first will join Grayson Wotnosky of Wake Forest to comp
Carter Jenkins of Raleigh is a rookie this year on the Web.com Tour and will play in the Rex Hospital Open. The former UNC golfer talked May 10, 2017 about getting his pro career started, hoping for that "one big week" on tour to jumpstart the yea
Chesson Hadley of Raleigh won the 2013 Rex Hospital Open on the Web.com Tour and was a PGA Tour winner and rookie of the year in 2014. Back on the Web.com Tour, Hadley will play the Rex this year, again hoping to use it as a springboard back to th
Video: Jay Haas, playing in the SAS Championship in Cary, gives his thoughts on the impact of the late Arnold Palmer on his life, victories by the U.S. in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, and winning on the PGA Tour Champions last week at 62.