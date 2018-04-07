Sergio Garcia's wife lashes out at national TV host over tweet at Masters

One of the bigger stories of the first two days of the 2018 Masters was around defending champion Sergio Garcia.
Garcia ruined his chances to defend his championship with one of the more memorable sequences at No. 15 Thursday. Garcia hit five straight balls into the water on the hole, known as Firethorn.
Garcia shot a two-day total of 159 Thursday and Friday and missed the cut. It was the highest 36-hole score ever from by a defending champion. His 13 at the par-5 15th of Friday matched the highest single-hole score in tournament history.
Of course, he took a social media beating.
But one tweet really got Garcia's wife, Angela, particularly upset.
Turns out that Angela Garcia once worked at the Golf Channel, and when Angela and Sergio had their first child, a daughter, last year, they named her Azalea, after the 13th hole at the Masters where Garcia had a brilliant par save on his way to the 2017 championship.
Well, on Thursday after he hit all those balls in the water -- and had golf fans thinking of actor Kevin Costner in "Tin Cup" -- Golf Channel personality Rich Lerner made an apparent attempt at humor that Angela Garcia didn't like too much.
Eventually, Lerner apologized. Here's the Twitter "conversation."
Sergio and Angel Garcia will remain in Augusta, GA, throughout the weekend. Sergio will present the Green Jacket to the eventual winner Sunday.
And in case you're wondering, Sergio did respond to Lerner, too.
