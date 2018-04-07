Sergio Garcia's wife lashes out at national TV host over tweet at Masters

One of the bigger stories of the first two days of the 2018 Masters was around defending champion Sergio Garcia.

Garcia ruined his chances to defend his championship with one of the more memorable sequences at No. 15 Thursday. Garcia hit five straight balls into the water on the hole, known as Firethorn.

Garcia shot a two-day total of 159 Thursday and Friday and missed the cut. It was the highest 36-hole score ever from by a defending champion. His 13 at the par-5 15th of Friday matched the highest single-hole score in tournament history.

Of course, he took a social media beating.





We go live to Sergio Garcia at the 15th #rinsedfive #themasters pic.twitter.com/dMdEcwKZbr — Kenny Keeler (@keebs1987) April 6, 2018

Sergio Garcia's meltdown set to Titanic Music. What a difference a year makes! #themasters pic.twitter.com/XoDWpVXHPR — Justin Crow (@JustinTCrow) April 6, 2018

But one tweet really got Garcia's wife, Angela, particularly upset.

Turns out that Angela Garcia once worked at the Golf Channel, and when Angela and Sergio had their first child, a daughter, last year, they named her Azalea, after the 13th hole at the Masters where Garcia had a brilliant par save on his way to the 2017 championship.

Well, on Thursday after he hit all those balls in the water -- and had golf fans thinking of actor Kevin Costner in "Tin Cup" -- Golf Channel personality Rich Lerner made an apparent attempt at humor that Angela Garcia didn't like too much.

Eventually, Lerner apologized. Here's the Twitter "conversation."

Sergio won't be naming his next kid Firethorn. — Rich Lerner (@RichLernerGC) April 5, 2018

Hey @RichLernerGC, the next time you decide to tweet about my future child why don’t you use your brain and not do it? Don’t be an idiot. @GolfChannel https://t.co/Y4kHNZjDjv — Angela Garcia (@TheAngelaAkins) April 5, 2018

My apologies to Angela and Sergio for my poorly timed attempt to lighten the mood. Missed the mark with a flippant comment. No ill intent. — Rich Lerner (@RichLernerGC) April 6, 2018

Thank you for your apology, @RichLernerGC. I always appreciate a good sense of humor and a good joke, but when you reference a player’s family it’s not appropriate. If people really thought about it they might agree. All good and we can move on. https://t.co/sSxjwUnevu — Angela Garcia (@TheAngelaAkins) April 6, 2018

Prouder than ever of you, @TheSergioGarcia! You bounced back with a birdie on 16! Then we came home to our beautiful baby girl & you totally forgot about the day’s events because you know what’s truly important. That’s golf & you’re amazing! — Angela Garcia (@TheAngelaAkins) April 5, 2018

Sergio and Angel Garcia will remain in Augusta, GA, throughout the weekend. Sergio will present the Green Jacket to the eventual winner Sunday.

And in case you're wondering, Sergio did respond to Lerner, too.