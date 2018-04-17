Phil Mickelson commits to play in PGA Tour's Wells Fargo Championship

Phil Mickelson is coming back to Charlotte.

The popular PGA Tour player committed to play at the Wells Fargo Championship Tuesday morning. This will be Mickelson's 15th appearance at the tournament, which runs April 30-May 6 at the Quail Hollow Club.

Mickelson, the World Golf Hall of Fame member and winner of 43 career PGA Tour titles, has won five major championships. He holds the Wells Fargo record for the most top 10 finishes with nine.

Mickelson had back-to-back fourth-place finishes in 2015 and 2016.

"We are delighted that Phil will be joining us once again as we return to Charlotte this year," tournament director Gary Sobba said. "He has supported and praised our tournament throughout the years and I know he wants to add the Wells Fargo Championship to his list of career titles."

Mickelson joins a star-studded field of committed competitors including 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day.

Tiger Woods, a 14-time major champion whose return to competitive golf this season has been better than many anticipated, hasn't committed. Players have until Friday, April 27 at 5 p.m. to commit. They can withdraw from the tournament at any time.



