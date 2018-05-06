How Jason Day overcame Quail Hollow’s demons to capture Wells Fargo Championship

Jason Day knows what it’s like to give away a golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Sunday, he wasn’t going to let it happen again, as he won the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting a final-round 69 for a four day total of 272, 12-under par.
It was nine months ago that Day, then in contention during the third round of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, took a quadruple bogey on the 18th hole, effectively torpedoing any chances he had at winning his second major title.
Thoughts of that nightmare crept into Day’s mind Sunday as his game began to wobble on the back nine. Consecutive bogeys on the 13th and 14th holes had helped a three-shot lead over Aaron Wise vanish.
“I was sitting there thinking, it’s happening again,” Day said. “I’m at the PGA last year. I don’t get it over the line and now I’m sitting there thinking Aaron (is) going to come back and win the tournament. I’ll walk off failing.
“I was kind of battling demons there inside my head, because the subconscious takes over when you’re not hitting it that great and you don’t know where the ball’s going.”
Day entered the final round two strokes ahead of Watney. By the time he had completed the front nine, he had a three-shot advantage over Wise.
That’s where it stood when Day got to the par-3 13th, where a poor tee shot set him up for a bogey. Day then drove into the lake that borders the left side of the par-4 14th, resulting in another bogey. He was now tied with Wise, who was playing in the group ahead of him and had just birdied No. 14.
Back came Day’s demons.
“You’re saying, ‘You can’t do it, you can’t do it, and you’re going to fail, you’re going to fail,’ “ Day said. “When you're not hitting it good, it just feels like the life is getting sucked out of you. You somehow have to just get rid of those thoughts and just push forward.”
Day steadied himself on No. 15, making a 9-foot putt for par. He then regained the lead when he birdied No. 16,
Then came what was probably the shot of the tournament. On the 230-yard par-3 17th, which features water on the front and left sides of the green, Day hit a soaring 7-iron off the tee. The ball landed 45 feet short of the hole, bounced four times and hit the pin. It didn’t go in, but settled close enough (3 feet) for Day to tap in for a birdie and a 2-shot lead over Wise.
“Things like that are what you need to win golf tournaments,” Day said. “You get punched in the gut a couple of times out there with bogeying 13, bogeying 14, hitting in the water on 14. It feels like you're in the 10th round in a fight, and being able to get back on your feet and push forward was huge.”
Wise, 21, who turned pro two years ago after winning the NCAA championship at Oregon, played all week with a poise beyond his years. He knew he was tied with Day after that birdie on No. 14. Two holes later, he had a 24-foot putt for birdie on No. 16. Looking at the leader board and knowing what was at stake, the putt came up 4 feet short and he settled for a par.
“I looked at it every now and again,” Wise said. “I saw on 16 green that I was tied with him and I had that putt for birdie. So I didn’t look again. I just kind of put my head down, focused. I knew I was close.”
But then Day had regained control of the tournament.
It was Wise’s best finish on the PGA Tour. Watney got as close as he did by making a 60-foot birdie putt on No. 18. Bryson DeChambeau finished fourth and Phil Mickelson tied with Paul Casey and Peter Uihlein for fifth. It was the 10th top-10 finish by Mickelson in the Wells Fargo Championship, an event he still hasn’t won.
Day, who was the top-ranked player in the world for 47 weeks until February 2017, was ranked 14th coming into the tournament. He’s expected to move up to seventh when the World Golf Rankings are released Monday.
“I made it a lot more difficult than I probably should have there,” Day said. “I know that I have a lot of fight in me. When I really want to put my mind to it, I know that I can fight and keep pushing, regardless of how bad things are going. So that’s the biggest thing that I know: My mental strength out there is actually quite strong.”
