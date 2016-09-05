Chapel Hill gets first football win this year, downs rival Carrboro

In a battle of two winless football teams looking to celebrate a victory for the first time this season, Chapel Hill won on the road, beating rival Carrboro 27-7 on Monday thanks to a strong performance by its defense and an effective red zone running game.
The victory, Chapel Hill’s third in a row against the Jaguars, comes after the Tigers were outscored 101-13 in their first two games against Riverside and South Granville.
But unlike those contests, coach Issac Marsch’s team didn’t find itself playing catch-up after the first quarter and ultimately took control right before halftime when senior fullback Jake Johnson found the end zone from two yards out on a dive play right up the middle to open up the scoring.
Determined to protect its lead, Chapel Hill scored just over two minutes into the second half on a two-yard run once again, this time by junior quarterback Alec Stough, to take a 13-point lead.
Despite allowing Carrboro to get back in the game on a 5-yard touchdown catch by freshman wide receiver Dorian Stone in the third quarter, the Chapel Hill defense was ultimately able to protect its lead, limiting the Jaguars to 127 total yards on 55 plays.
TURNING POINT
Just over four minutes after Carrboro scored to make it a one possession game, the Tigers marched down the field and went back up by 13 after Stough connected with senior wide receiver Justin Marsh for a 10-yard touchdown
THREE TO KNOW
Justin Marsh, Chapel Hill: Despite fumbling after a 65-yard reception, the senior led the Tigers in receiving yards and his touchdown reception at the beginning of the fourth quarter sealed the win for Chapel Hill.
Bradley Kenyon, Chapel Hill: Playing both ways as a defensive end and a wide receiver, the junior recovered a fumble and recorded two receptions for 50 yards, including a 33-yarder.
Dan Blobe, Carrboro: Using his size to is advantage, Blobe led the Jaguars with 63 rushing yards on 12 carries and helped set up his team’s lone touchdown.
BY THE NUMBERS
7: Combined turnovers between the two teams, four of which were by Carrboro.
14: Fourth quarter points by Chapel Hill.
17: Straight losses for Carrboro.
UP NEXT
Both teams face short turnarounds as Chapel Hill hosts Southeast Raleigh and Carrboro travels to Northwood on Friday.
Comments