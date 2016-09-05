Northwood shuts out top rival Jordan-Matthews football

The Northwood Chargers held county rival Jordan Matthews to just 8 total yards and cruised to a 47-0 shutout victory.
It was the Chargers’ first win of the season, while the Jets fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2003.
Northwood junior Alex Parker threw for five touchdowns and 203 yards, while Tyrell Baldwin caught and ran for a score.
“I give all the credit to my O-line and receivers,” said Parker. “I just needed to make the right reads and throw the ball, and those guys would make the plays. We just played a really good team game tonight.”
TURNING POINT
Chargers sophomore Cameron Goins jump-started things in the first quarter with a 36-yard punt return to set Northwood up in J-M territory. Parker found Josh Scott three plays later on an 18-yard slant pass and Scott scored to give the Chargers all the points they would need.
THREE TO KNOW
Michael Hayes, Northwood: The senior captain recorded two sacks and two fumble recoveries to pace the Northwood defense. His strip sack two plays after Northwood’s first score set up the Chargers’ second touchdown.
Demuntay Thomas, Northwood: The senior caught just two passes, but he made them count for 12 points. His first came on a fourth-down play, as Thomas made a leaping catch in the corner of the end zone to put Northwood up 19-0, and his second came on a 7-yard pass just before halftime to give the hosts a commanding 40-0 lead at intermission.
Mark Drumheller, Jordan-Matthews: Drumheller appeared in the second half and helped the Jets improve their rushing numbers. Although he tallied 26 yards, Northwood had limited J-M to minus-40 in the first half.
THEY SAID IT
“The kids played tight the first two games, but we told them they just needed to loosen up and play fast,” said Northwood head coach Brian Harrington. “This is the culmination of that.”
Comments