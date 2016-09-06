Cedar Ridge off to its best start ever in football

It’s hardly surprising that Cedar Ridge’s football players have a bit more spring in their step this week. Any team that has won three games in a row – three blowouts – is bound to be in a good mood.
Cedar Ridge’s 47-6 victory Monday night over visiting East Chapel Hill improved the Red Wolves to 3-0 this season, the best start ever for the 3A program. But Cedar Ridge head coach Scott Loosemore says his team’s good attitude started well before that latest win.
“The team chemistry for this team is really good,” Loosemore said Tuesday as he prepped for practice. “Even in the preseason, this was a good group to be around.”
Loosemore was eager to get onto the field Tuesday. The Red Wolves hadn’t practiced at full speed since the previous Wednesday. Poor weather forced the Red Wolves indoors for workouts last week, and caused Friday’s game to be moved to Monday. That gave Cedar Ridge a short week to get ready for 4A Durham Riverside (1-2), this Friday’s opponent.
“Riverside is going to be a good test for us – the best we’ve had so far,” Loosemore said.
Cedar Ridge’s coaching staff hopes that the team’s 3-0 start will boost their confidence as they head into a stiffer stretch of their schedule.
“We don’t want to be overconfident, but we’ve been down for so long that a little bit of confidence is a good thing,” Loosemore said.
Cedar Ridge, without a winning season since 2010, never won its first three games in any year before now. Even its 2010 state semifinalist squad, which won nine in a row at one stretch, lost its season-opener.
Cedar Ridge won its first three games this season by a combined total of 162-12. Still, Loosemore thought his team could have played better in its last two games – at Jordan-Matthews in Siler City (a 55-6 win) and against East Chapel Hill.
“We started a little sluggish Monday night, but that’s not too surprising since we hadn’t practiced in so long,” he said. “We needed a series before we really started playing.”
Once they got into gear Monday, the Red Wolves established a solid ground game for 356 yards rushing. London Saunders carried the ball 19 times for 146 yards and four touchdowns, including one TD run that capped a 92-yard drive. Seth Baldwin added 83 yards and one touchdown on just six rushes, while Shemar Miles had 80 yards on seven carries. John Williams tacked on a touchdown on a single, 19-yard run.
Trenton Gill, emerging as the area’s top kicker, made a 39-yard field goal on his only attempt. Seven of his eight kickoffs ended up in the end zone, and his lone punt was good for 44 yards.
