Chapin saves day for Rosewood soccer against North Johnston

Thanks in part to a tinge of brotherly camaraderie, Rosewood is enjoying its most successful stretch in the school’s boys soccer history — a surge that includes a fourth-round appearance in last year’s NC High School Athletic Association 1A State Playoffs.
If the Eagles reach that lofty mark again this fall, keeper Tucker Chapin will undoubtedly be an impact performer, just as he was during Rosewood’s 1-0 non-conference decision over visiting North Johnston on Tuesday at Branch Pope Field.
Chapin, a junior, stopped 17 shots to propel the Eagles (4-2) past North Johnston (3-4-1), which carried the overwhelming majority of the action, only to be foiled by Chapin’s heroics.
“This was by far one of my best games,’’ Chapin said. “My defense also helped me with a couple of saves, and a lot of the shots were kicked right to me.’’
After Tuesday’s contest, North Johnston’s players problem wish that Chapin would have ignored the encouragement of his brother, Ethan, to join the Eagles’ soccer squad before last season.
Before then, Chapin was best known as a safety for Rosewood’s football team -- a position he still holds as one of the Eagles’ gridiron defensive captains.
“My brother kept talking about bad we needed a goal before (the 2015 campaign),’’ Chapin said. “I finally told him that I would play soccer if he would play football and help us out there. It kind of ended up working out well for both of us.’’
High school student-athletes who compete in football and soccer is an art that has become commonplace today, but it mainly comes in the form of soccer players who join the football program as kicking specialists. Not only does Chapin start at free safety, but he also spends some time on offense and is only just about every one of the Eagles’ special teams groups.
“We are lucky to have Tucker,’’ said veteran Rosewood coach Eddie Maldonado. “It helps that our football coach (Bobby Britt) has been supportive and has allowed Tucker to play both sports. He doesn’t get to practice much with us, but we usually have him for matches because we mostly play on Tuesdays and Thursdays.’’
TURNING POINT
After North Johnston was unable to convert on some early chances, Rosewood got the only marker it would need when senior Stalen Massengill registered his eighth goal of the season 19 minutes into the opening half.
On the play, Massengill found a North Johnston defender between himself and the ball about 20 yards from the net. Somehow, Massengill got past the Panther and possessed before unleashing a quick shot.
“We played a great ball up and I saw the opportunity,’’ Massengill said. “I just chipped it in. I kind of feel like the team depends on me for scoring. That’s what I am up there for.’’
Rosewood wouldn’t get many more quality shots the rest of the way, but one would prove to be enough.’’
THREE TO KNOW
Tucker Chapin, Rosewood: With his brother now playing baseball at William Peace University, Chapin is carrying on the family name in fine fashion. His work Tuesday helped the Eagles steal a decision in a match that saw them only register four shots on goal. Chapin, meanwhile, was busy on the other end -- and responded to every challenge.
“Our keeper is definitely the right fit for our team,’’ Massengill said. “He has saved us in many, many games.’’
Stalen Massengill, Rosewood: When the Eagles needed to find some scoring punch heading into this season, Maldonado switched the high-energy Massengill from midfield to forward. He hasn’t disappointed, including Tuesday’s eventual winner.
“Stalen is a workhorse,’’ Maldonado said. “He just doesn’t stop out there (on the field). He is like that all of the time.’’
Tyler Jackson, North Johnston: Jackson was effective in the midfield for the Panthers and jumped into the play on several occasions. He finished with three shots on goal. But like his teammates’ efforts, none of them could get past Chapin.
BY THE NUMBERS
8: North Johnston boasts a deep group of seniors as the Panthers look to make another strong push in the 2A State Playoffs. Coach Jody Edwards’ club reached the third round in 2015 and posted a school record with 21 victories. Because of that — and with so many performers returning — Edwards put together a brutal non-league schedule that features the likes of Fike, Corinth Holders, Carrboro, Wallace-Rose Hill and Clinton, among others.
“It has been a challenge -- a learning experience,’’ Edwards said. “We wanted to get in good shape before we start up our play in the (Eastern Plains Conference). In order to be the best, you have to beat the best.’’
11: The Panthers had 11 corner-kick opportunities Tuesday, but couldn’t convert on any of them. Five of the corners came in the first 12 minutes of them. Shortly thereafter, Massengill struck for Rosewood off a quick transition pass upfield.
5: Rosewood has five senior starters as the Eagles are in search of another long postseason surge. The Eagles’ fourth-round qualification last fall was a school best. Rosewood also has a strong junior class that features Chapin and midfield ace Daniel Aburto.
3: The Eagles only finished in third place in their league (Carolina 1A) in 2015, but still made it to the fourth round, where the storybook campaign came to a close against perennial powerhouse Wallace-Rose Hill.
“Our conference is one of the deepest around,’’ Maldonado said. “Last year, the only reason a lot of our schools got eliminated in the playoffs was because we were beating each other.’’
UNSUNG HERO
While Chapin’s work was sterling, there were two occasions where scrums in front of the net resulted in him being away from the net in search of the ball. Both times, North Johnston was able to get off a shot -- and lanky Rosewood defender Justin Brogden was able to serve as an impromptu keeper while making a pair of deflection saves.
With nine minutes left. North Johnston’s Ian Walston took a free kick that caromed off a body in front — and right to the foot of Jackson. Thankfully for the Eagles, Brogden was in position to thwart Jackson’s ensuing attempt.
“That one kind of worried me; I thought it might be going in,’’ Chapin said. “It was a great play by (Brogden).’’
THEY SAID IT
“You just have games like this sometime,’’ Edwards said. “I can’t say enough about our offense. We got plenty of chances and controlled the ball. Sometimes, you just can’t find the bal of the net. You have to be able to finish.’’
OUT OF BOUNDS
This was the second meeting between the squads over the past five days — sort of. Last Thursday, Rosewood traveled to North Johnston and was playing to a scorless tie with the Panthers before lightning forced the event to be called 34 minutes in. Due to scheduling conflicts, the game will not be finished. And since one full half wasn’t played, the contest would not be considered a tie.
That night, Chapin wasn’t available because he was with the Eagles’ football squad. But he was wearing his orange 00 uniform on Tuesday – ready for action. And he received plenty of it, but managed to stand tall in the net to help Rosewood take the somewhat-improbable victory.
“Sometimes you have to get lucky,’’ Maldonado said. “(Chapin) had a big game and we finished the chance we got. We started off with two losses against tough teams (CB Aycock and Wallace-Rose Hill), but we have won four straight games and are headed in the right direction.’’
Comments