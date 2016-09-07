South Johnston opens Two Rivers 3A golf slate with historic win

South Johnston opened the Two Rivers 3A Conference girls golf schedule of matches Tuesday in an ideal way: getting what is believed to be the school’s first win in a league golf match.
The Trojans finished at 142 in the nine-hole match at the Country Club of Johnston County, edging Corinth Holders by four shots. Schools count their three lowest scores to determine a team score in girls golf.
South had its top-three players all finish in the top seven individually, led by Sydney Wheeless’ 42, a 48 from Mackenzie Honeycutt and Anna Weaver’s 52.
Triton’s Kathryn Elliott and Corinth Holders’ Peyton LaBonte shared medalist honors with matching rounds of 4-over-par, 40.
The co-medalists took different routes to those scores. Elliott birdied the opening first hole and was still 1-under after five holes after bogeying the fourth and posting a birdie on the fifth. After a bogey at the sixth, Elliott took an eight on the par-5, 412-yard seventh to slip back to 3-over. She played the final two holes at 1-over par.
LaBonte found herself quickly 4-over after a triple at the 330-yard opening hole and a bogey at the second, but she reeled off four straight pars before taking a bogey on the seventh. A birdie on the ninth pulled her even with the Hawks’ star for the day at 40.
Wheeless was right in the mix for medalist honors through six holes at 4-over. Then coach Daniel Benson said he messed up her round.
“She had her plan, but I thought she could get away with being more aggressive and trying to cut off the corner on the par-5,” Benson admitted. “It didn’t work. She would have had a better round if I had just kept my mouth shut there.”
Wheeless took a double bogey on the hole and eventually finished with a round of 6-over.
Corinth Holders also counted matching 53s from Mekenzie Martin and Kaitlyn Painter.
Triton was third, three shots ahead of host Smithfield-Selma (156).
The Hawks got a 56 from Alyssa Fennell and a 57 from Sophia Parsons to nab third place.
Maggie Riley of SSS was fourth individually with a 45, while Natalie Hill carded a 52.
Cleveland was fifth at 169. Taylor Hasick and Darby Reeder both shot 56s for the Rams.
Western Harnett finished at 170, paced by Reece Patterson’s 51.
Golfers in the 3A, 2A and 1A ranks spend their regular season working toward the magic scoring number of 55. That’s the average score for nine holes that it takes to qualify for the October regionals, which determine who goes to the state championships.
Benson thinks his golfers will have a good chance to get under that number, pointing out that they’re all capable of shooting a lower score than they did Tuesday on the front nine at the C.C. of J.C.
“All of these girls are just getting really going,” Benson said. “And this is probably the toughest course we play on during the conference season. There are a lot more tight shots out here than most other places.”
The conference makes its first trip of the league season to the rolling hills of Reedy Creek Golf Course on Tuesday.
D. Clay Best: 919-524-8895, @dclaybest
Comments