Chapel Hill downs defending N.C. field hockey champion East Chapel Hill in sudden death

Caroline Murphy had to wait more than three years for it, but that just made it all the more sweet when she banged in the winning goal for Chapel Hill in a 1-0, sudden-death victory against archrival East Chapel Hill.
It was the second straight sudden-death victory this year for Chapel Hill, which had not played a match since a 2-1 overtime win Aug. 24 at Durham Academy. Two games scheduled after that were postponed because of inclement weather associated with Tropical Storm Hermine.
East Chapel Hill, which has won eight straight state championships, fell to 3-1 on the season. The Wildcats had played one night before, winning 2-0 Tuesday at Ravenscroft.
Chapel Hill dominated play much of the game, out-shooting defending state champion East Chapel Hill (3-1) by a 17-4 margin. But East Chapel Hill sophomore goalkeeper Lydia Treml turned away everything in regulation, including six shots in the final 15 minutes of the second half.
The Tigers got possession almost from the start of the 7-on-7 overtime and went straight at the goal. Treml blocked an initial shot with her knee pads, but the ball bounded out to the edge of the striking circle, away from East’s defenders. Murphy, a senior midfielder, pounced on the ball and one-timed her shot from just inside the circle, sailing it low past multiple players and off the backboard at the rear of the goal just 42 seconds into the overtime.
“It was a beautiful shot,” Treml said. “There was nothing anyone could do.”
The win was Chapel Hill’s first against East in 10 tries, but as the Tigers celebrated their win, no one on either team could recall how long it had been since Chapel Hill had defeated East.
“I don’t remember,” Murphy said. “I’m just glad we won.”
“I remember beating them when I played here,” Chapel Hill alumnae and head coach Anna Long said. “But I can’t remember how many it’s been since then.”
The Tigers’ win also erased some of the sting of their loss last year, 2-1, in Culton-Peerman, where the Wildcats scored with 45 seconds left in regulation to pull out the win.
