Carrboro ends winless streak by thumping N.C. of Science & Math

Carrboro boys’ soccer gained some of its swagger back Wednesday night, winning its first game since Aug. 22 in a 3-0 thumping of the N.C. School of Science & Math at Jaguar Stadium.
Carrboro had just finished running the gauntlet against tough non-conference opponents: Clinton, Chapel Hill and a home-and-home with 4A East Chapel Hill, finishing 0-2-2 in that span.
“We had a rough week last week, so it was good to come away with a win,” Carrboro coach Jared Drexler said. “We did well, we played hard, but I still feel there’s another level we can reach with this team, and we haven’t quite gotten there yet.
“Happy for the win, but I don’t want (the players) to get content.”
The Unicorns tried to keep the Jaguars’ winless streak alive, taking control of the game early by continuously looking to gain numbers in a quick-paced counterattack. Despite some solid chances, NCSSM wasn’t able to take advantage of its opprtunities.
In the ninth minute, Carrboro (3-2-3) goalkeeper Jonas Herfarth deflected a cracker from just inside the 18 and then saved the ensuing shot off the rebound to keep the scoreline even.
“Tactical errors in the first half,” NCSSM coach Joe Shields said. “We played a 4-2-3-1 and got exposed in the back and didn’t make a quick enough adjustment … missed chances, it could’ve been a different game if we got one early.
“We’re going back to our 4-1-4-1, our strength is in the back and we’re going to work on moving the ball faster.”
As the minutes ticked, NCSSM’s (1-3-1) counterattacking style of play began to sputter under the blazing sun that enveloped the pitch during the first 20 minutes of the match.
Carrboro’s Michael Donovan had a header ricochet off the crossbar in the 17th minute, the Jaguars’ first shot on goal of the evening. After that, the floodgates flung open for Carrboro.
Three minutes later, a deflected cross from Carrboro’s Jake Melville found Camden Aguilar, who pounded the short-range ball into the bottom right corner to break the stalemate.
Erick Ayala nearly doubled the lead a minute later during a one-on-one opportunity, but NCSSM’s goalkeeper Stephen Andrew Allen dove to stop Ayala’s shot.
The Jaguars continued to roll, dominating possession largely in part to the fresh legs that coach Jared Drexler was cycling in off the bench.
“We’re deep, it’s a good thing when you have confidence in the bench and you put guys in there who you know are going to work hard and won’t hurt you,” Drexler said. “And it’s still hot out. We’ve got to give starters a couple minutes of rest here and there, and the guys who come in do a great job.”
NCSSM didn’t make its first substitution until a half hour into the match.
Donovan, who was stifled by the NCSSM defense after finessing his way into the box earlier in the match, made up for his earlier miss with a rocket of a shot in the 31st minute that buried itself just inside the left woodwork, bringing the score to 2-0.
Carrboro put the nail the coffin in the 37th minute as a classy give-and-go play set up Serdar Calikoglu for an easy goal off a feed from Ayala.
The Unicorns came out trigger-happy to open the second half, but Carrboro’s substitute keeper Will Wagner stayed composed between the pipes.
Frae Day Moo nearly brought the score to 4-0 in the 52nd minute, but Allen dove on top of the shot that was headed directly for just inside the right post.
Carrboro tried several different lineups for the remainder of the second half, each possessing the ball with ease as the Jaguars earned their third clean sheet of the season.
