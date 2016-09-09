High School Sports

September 9, 2016 11:28 PM

Southeast Raleigh uses big plays to defeat Chapel Hill

By Brennan Doherty

Correspondent

CHAPEL HILL

Although Southeast Raleigh had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown called back due to a block in the back penalty on the first play of Friday’s game at Chapel Hill, the visitors sent a clear message: Catch us if you can.

Utilizing their athleticism, the Bulldogs turned in a complete performance as they defeated Chapel Hill 48-7 in their final nonconference game thanks to big plays on offense and a stout defensive performance.

“We felt like we could be a bit more physical than those guys, so we came out and ran the ball between the tackles and I thought we did a good job up front just being physical,” Southeast Raleigh coach Daniel Finn said.

By night’s end, the Bulldogs (2-2) had gained 203 yards on the ground on 28 carries and their ability to run the ball at will helped them jump out to a 28-point lead in the first quarter.

Of Southeast Raleigh’s seven touchdowns, five came via plays of at least 24 yards or off turnovers.

“We’re going to go through a lot of growing pains,” Chapel Hill (1-3) coach Issac Marsh said. “Southeast Raleigh has a great program and the team we faced tonight was a strong ball program and that’s what we need to face in order for us to get better.”

TURNING POINT

Already ahead 14-0, Southeast Raleigh began to really separate itself when wide receiver Tyler Williams returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown.

THREE (PLUS ONE) TO KNOW

Roman Mitchell and Emmanuel Coward, Southeast Raleigh: Finn decided to go with a two-quarterback system on offense and for good reason. Both of his signal-callers combined to complete 6 of 10 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

“I feel comfortable playing both of those guys,” Finn said.

Jayquan Hodge, Southeast Raleigh: The fullback led the Bulldogs in rushing with 56 yards on four carries and his 21-yard run up the middle opened the scoring.

Tahir Barnes, Southeast Raleigh: One of the many Southeast Raleigh players swarming around the ball on defense, Barnes scored his team’s final touchdown of the night when he recovered a fumble in the end zone on the final play of the first half.

BY THE NUMBERS

6: Different plays recorded a reception for Southeast Raleigh.

8.1: Yards per carry for the Bulldogs.

10: Completions for Chapel Hill quarterback Alec Stough, who connected with wide receiver Caleb Colson for a 25-yard score in the fourth quarter.

16: Minutes played before Chapel Hill picked up a first down.

THEY SAID IT

“We always want to win the city. That’s always a goal first and foremost. Win the city and build upon our other goals.” – Chapel Hill coach Issac Marsh on his team’s upcoming game against rival East Chapel Hill.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Cheerleader fighting cancer receives surprise from football team

View more video

Sports Videos