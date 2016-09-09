Southeast Raleigh uses big plays to defeat Chapel Hill

Although Southeast Raleigh had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown called back due to a block in the back penalty on the first play of Friday’s game at Chapel Hill, the visitors sent a clear message: Catch us if you can.
Utilizing their athleticism, the Bulldogs turned in a complete performance as they defeated Chapel Hill 48-7 in their final nonconference game thanks to big plays on offense and a stout defensive performance.
“We felt like we could be a bit more physical than those guys, so we came out and ran the ball between the tackles and I thought we did a good job up front just being physical,” Southeast Raleigh coach Daniel Finn said.
By night’s end, the Bulldogs (2-2) had gained 203 yards on the ground on 28 carries and their ability to run the ball at will helped them jump out to a 28-point lead in the first quarter.
Of Southeast Raleigh’s seven touchdowns, five came via plays of at least 24 yards or off turnovers.
“We’re going to go through a lot of growing pains,” Chapel Hill (1-3) coach Issac Marsh said. “Southeast Raleigh has a great program and the team we faced tonight was a strong ball program and that’s what we need to face in order for us to get better.”
TURNING POINT
Already ahead 14-0, Southeast Raleigh began to really separate itself when wide receiver Tyler Williams returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown.
THREE (PLUS ONE) TO KNOW
Roman Mitchell and Emmanuel Coward, Southeast Raleigh: Finn decided to go with a two-quarterback system on offense and for good reason. Both of his signal-callers combined to complete 6 of 10 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns.
“I feel comfortable playing both of those guys,” Finn said.
Jayquan Hodge, Southeast Raleigh: The fullback led the Bulldogs in rushing with 56 yards on four carries and his 21-yard run up the middle opened the scoring.
Tahir Barnes, Southeast Raleigh: One of the many Southeast Raleigh players swarming around the ball on defense, Barnes scored his team’s final touchdown of the night when he recovered a fumble in the end zone on the final play of the first half.
BY THE NUMBERS
6: Different plays recorded a reception for Southeast Raleigh.
8.1: Yards per carry for the Bulldogs.
10: Completions for Chapel Hill quarterback Alec Stough, who connected with wide receiver Caleb Colson for a 25-yard score in the fourth quarter.
16: Minutes played before Chapel Hill picked up a first down.
THEY SAID IT
“We always want to win the city. That’s always a goal first and foremost. Win the city and build upon our other goals.” – Chapel Hill coach Issac Marsh on his team’s upcoming game against rival East Chapel Hill.
Comments