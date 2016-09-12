Chapel Hill volleyball rallies to top East Chapel Hill in five sets

Both 3A Chapel Hill’s and 4A East Chapel Hill’s volleyball teams are into their respective conference schedules, but they’re also into one of the best crosstown rivalries in the state.
Their meeting Monday night at the Tigers’ gym, the first this season in their annual home-and-away series, had the intensity of a playoff match.
“It was loud. It was close. It was a real battle, back and forth,” said East Chapel Hill coach Michelle Wood.
Ranked No. 14 in the Triangle by the News & Observer, Chapel Hill (7-3) struggled early to contain a solid offense by No. 12-ranked East Chapel Hill (6-4) before the Tigers rallied for a 3-2 win, their third straight in seven days, by scores of 25-27, 25-16, 25-23, 17-25, 15-8.
EAST CHAPEL HILL
East Chapel Hill came into Monday’s match having lost two straight the previous week. After starting well in PAC-6 play with a 3-2 win Sept. 6 against Jordan, the Wildcats ran into 2A powerhouse Carrboro one night later and fell 3-1 to the N&O’s No. 2-ranked team. And one night after that, a trip to No. 11 Person resulted in a 3-0 loss.
Perhaps even worse Monday for East Chapel Hill, three Wildcat regulars were out of action: senior libero Hope Kim was ill; sophomore hitter Logan Pope injured herself in a bicycle accident over the weekend; and Wood decided to hold out Charlotte Van Houtven after the senior hitter took a hard ball to the head in warmups at Chapel Hill.
“Anytime you’re missing people or you’re out of your normal rotation, it’s going to throw you off,” Wood said.
Still, the Wildcats still wanted the nonconference match on their schedule, and they liked the way they started.
“We need this. We need good hard competition to get ready for the playoffs,” Wood said. “I’m proud of the way we hung in there. We just made too many mistakes.”
CHAPEL HILL
The Tigers had every reason to fell good about their game heading into Monday. They had won four of their previous five matches, including two straight in Big-8 play: 3-1 against Northwood on Sept. 6 and then 3-1 at Oxford Webb last Thursday.
But, like their crosstown rivals, the Tigers were missing some personnel – most notably their top offensive threat, Kaya Merkler. A 6-3 ninth-grader, Merkler was red-hot for Chapel Hill in the first half of the season. She made a team-high 120 kills in 40 sets played, more than one-quarter of the Tigers’ 403 kills, and was a force up front with a team-high 22 blocks.
But she was out Monday with a minor injury, held out by coach Ross Fields as a cautionary move.
“We have a great bench, so we just said ‘we’re going to get everyone in,’ ” Fields said.
It took a set before Chapel Hill found its groove, but once it did, the match heated up to a back-and-forth battle where the teams stayed within three points of each other most of the time.
MATCH LOG
Game 1: East Chapel Hill withstood a nine-point run by Chapel Hill to win the see-saw first set 27-25. Chapel Hill’s Shea Golden scored seven of her match-high 18 kills in the first set, but East countered with points from seven different Wildcats, including seven points scored by senior outside hitter Jackie Broz on four spikes, two dinks and a block. The winning point came when East’s Julia Lang and Broz blocked a Tiger kill attempt that rolled along the top of the net for almost two feet before dropping on the Chapel Hill side.
Game 2: East again jumped out to an early lead and was still ahead 9-8 before Chapel Hill’s 5-5 Katie Huge served for eight straight points. The Tigers played almost error-free ball for the rest of the set and pulled away for a nine-point win in Game 2.
Game 3: With another see-saw game tied at 23-23, Golden nailed a spike from the second row for a side-out to Chapel Hill. East couldn’t manage to return the ensuing serve of 5-5 senior Marin Wolf, giving Chapel Hill a two-point win.
Game 4: East Chapel Hill was the only team Monday to lead from start to finish in any set, taking the penultimate game 25-17. Broz, Lang and Zoe Dinkins each made three kills, and Broz set up the winning point with a sly, short set for Dana Smith, who short-armed a spike as the ball rose mere inches above the net.
Game 5: The last set seemed anticlimatic after Huge served for five straight points and a 6-2 Tiger lead. Golden spikes were good for three of Chapel Hill’s last nine points, including the game-winner.
THEY SAID IT
“It’s pretty important to us top beat our rivals. We didn’t have our best players, but we still came out with a win. ... This rivalry is still strong, especially for the seniors.”
Chapel Hill Academic all-American Shea Golden.
UP NEXT
Chapel Hill returns to conference action Tuesday with a 6 p.m. match versus Cedar Ridge, then plays at Orange on Thursday.
East Chapel Hill also gets back into conference action with a 6 p.m. match Thursday at home against Northern Durham. East Chapel Hill hosts Chapel Hill for their rematch next Monday and then one night later plays at PAC-6 leader Cardinal Gibbons, ranked No. 8 last week by the News & Observer.
