Jordan scores in final minutes to top East Chapel Hill boys soccer

Ernir Fjovlarsson’s first goal on United States soil couldn’t have come at a more perfect moment. Tied up 1-1 with PAC-6 Conference rival East Chapel Hill, Fjovlarsson volleyed a lofted cross from John West just under the crossbar with 2 minutes, 12 seconds left to give Jordan a 2-1 win.
Fjovlarsson, an exchange student from Iceland, was overjoyed to have made his impact on the pitch known.
“I knew I was going to score. As soon as the ball came,” he said. “I can’t describe the feeling to score for a new school in a new country, because I don’t know almost anybody. It’s a great feeling that people are glad to have me here.”
The Falcons overcame a 1-0 deficit at halftime in a game that always means a little bit extra according to boys soccer coach Don Jones.
“We have a rich history with East and it’s always a game that the guys get up for and more often than not it’s a fan game to be a part of,” he said. “Tonight was probably more grittier than prettier a game … but tonight was certainly something that we needed.”
As for the role reversal in the second half, Jones said: “The piece that we’ve been missing quite honestly as been consistent physicality and tonight when our star center back went down, everyone raised their game. It was awesome.”
Jordan only had one starter from last year in its starting XI – and entire lineup – Monday night.
“We were trying to find ourselves,” Jones said. “We’ve yet to find our identity as a team with many, many, many, new pieces that we’re trying to fit together in meaningful ways.”
Jordan goalkeeper Robert Eigenrauch was tested early and often, and he rose to the occasion nearly every time.
Eigenrauch made highlight reel-worthy saves in the first half, including three diving stops coming off shots destined for the back of the net from the Wildcats’ offensive one-two punch of Ralph Nayo and Osvin Ordonez-Gonzales.
Despite his early heroics, Eigenrauch was unable to stop a penalty kick from East’s Jeffrey Solis in the 12th minute.
The Falcons’ first chance came a half hour in when Fjolvarsson’s half-volley ensuing a poorly attempted clear had the crowd on its feet, but Lee Folger’s fingertips parried the ball off his goalline.
That’s when the momemtum started to flip in the game, as Folger was consistently under fire for the final 60 minutes of the night.
“(Folger) brings a lot … and hopefully we’d rather see him less involved and see the defense step up and do a little bit of a better job,” East coach Austin Collins said. “He kept us in it.”
East seemed to be on the brink of doubling its lead after Ordonez-Gonzales was taken down hard from behind as he entered the 18-yard box, but officials away from the ball signaled for a free kick rather than a penalty kick and didn’t make any bookings.
Jordan got a penalty of its own 20 minutes later after a handball, with Carlos Ortiz converting a worm burner into the bottom left corner.
The teams traded blows – in a literal and tactical sense as the game turned chippy as the clock ticked – until Fjovlarsson’s winner with just over two minutes to go.
Despite a hot start, Collins was disappointed with the way the Wildcats eased up in the second half.
“Ball winning,” he said. “They were first to every ball and that kind of set the tempo while we were sitting back and watching, they were being the aggressors.”
