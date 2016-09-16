Strong service game boosts East Wake by rival Knightdale

Even when both clubs are rebuilding, the East Wake-Knightdale volleyball rivalry simply reloads.
An upper-tier position in the Greater Neuse River Conference standings wasn’t at stake when the squads resumed their twice-a-year grudge match Thursday at the East Wake Gymnasium.
But local bragging rights would trump any GNRC implications as East Wake would claim a spirited, energetic match by a 25-15, 25-22, 25-17 total to earn its third triumph of the season.
“Whenever we play each other, you know everyone is going to bring it,’’ said East Wake assistant coach Ashlee Harris. “It is always going to be intense. We have been in a little slump lately, but we are coming out of it.’’
East Wake, with only four seniors on its roster, moved into sixth place in the eight-team GNRC at 2-4. The Warriors are 3-10 overall, while Knightdale, now in the seventh spot, fell to 4-11 and 1-5 under first-year head coach Shavoy Irving.
“This is a learning team,’’ said Irving, a former elite-level player for the Jamaica National Team. “Most of these girls have not been exposed to club volleyball. We are trying to teach them how the game is supposed to be played.’’
TURNING POINT
Knightdale led 5-3 in the opening set before East Wake moved ahead for good off five consecutive service points from senior Tamira Knuckles. Later in the set, Caroline Bell offered a five-point service stretch and Alexis Tripp came through with six straight service winners as the Warriors continued to pull away.
“It definitely helped us to get off to a good start,’’ Bell said. “We are able to stay together and pull for each other all of the time. It’s hard when you get down early (on the scoreboard).’’
THREE TO KNOW
Caroline Bell, East Wake: A junior setter, Bell provides leadership and is considered the Warriors’ ‘coach on the floor’. There is a good reason for that -- both of Bell’s parents are coaches, and her mother, Melissa, is currently in charge of the softball program at East Wake.
Caroline, however, isn’t on her school’s softball squad, but she has enjoyed plenty of success as an East Wake volleyball, including another strong performance Thursday.
“I stopped playing softball when I got to high school,’’ Caroline Bell said. “Travel volleyball happens at the same time as (prep) volleyball season, and I really enjoy playing volleyball. I just like volleyball more.’’
Tamira Knuckles, East Wake: Another Warrior with strong bloodlines, Knuckles is the daughter of Arlene Knuckles, a standout athlete at East Wake in the 1980s. Tamira Knuckles delivered a team-high 12 kills Thursday, in part because she has the ability to use both power and finesse at the net for kill/tip attempts.
“My mom was a middle hitter in high school,’’ Knuckles said. “She taught me to know about knowing where defenses are and where blocks are coming from, and how to adjust from there.’’
Ayanna Jones, Knightdale: Jones paced the Knights up front with six kills.
BY THE NUMBERS:
4: Irving is Knightdale’s fourth spike coach in four seasons. In any sport, it is difficult to be consistently successful with that type of coaching turnover.
“My goal is to stay (at Knightdale) and build a volleyball program,’’ Irving said. “When I got here, I know (the players) were saying ‘another coach again’. I want to bring stability to the volleyball program here.’’
24: East Wake came through with 24 kills for the contest. In addition to Knuckles’ solid work, the Warriors also received seven blasts from junior McKenzie Moore.
3: The Knights have just three seniors on their roster, which bodes well for the future.
7: East Wake also has plenty of work with in the coming seasons as the Warriors boast seven sophomores or juniors on the varsity team.
OUT OF BOUNDS
East Wake has a unique coaching situation as skipper Keauna Vinson -- a member of the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame -- isn’t able to attend every match due to classes he is taking toward a doctorate degree. Harris has stepped in on several occasions, including Thursday, when Vinson had to leave after the first set.
“We are cousins and have been working together for three or four years,’’ Harris said. “We knew what each other expects, and we have the same routine. It has worked our pretty well. The only thing I stress to the team is that (Vinson) is still the head coach.’’
UNSUNG HERO
After Knightdale’s setter was lost to illness in the opening set, Quin George took off her libero jersey and became the Knights’ setter for the rest of the match. She finished with two kills, two tips and one ace while effectively running the Knights’ offense.
A multi-sport standout, George, a senior, also excels in softball and swimming at Knightale and is considered a team leader in each sport.
“(George) is great,’’ Irving said. “She did an awesome job for us (Thursday).’’
THEY SAID IT
“It is always (a hard-fought match)) when we play Knightdale,’’ Tamira Knuckles said. “We knew they were going to be a hard team to play. We started out kind of rough this year because we were adjusting to some new (players). But we have been working hard to get better.’’
Comments